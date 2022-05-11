ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Security's First Pillar

By Emily Wolfteich
GovExec.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security holds a unique position when it comes to cybersecurity, simultaneously providing guidance to other agencies and advancing their own modernization strategy. Ensuring the right people have...

nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
AOL Corp

Biden administration details 'biggest internet investment in our nation's history'

When President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last November, it promised $45 billion to help upgrade America’s spotty broadband infrastructure. This week, administration officials offered more details on how that money will be made available through a new “Internet for All” program that aims to bring high-speed internet to every part of the U.S.
SMALL BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pymnts

Treasury Department Promotes Illicit Finance Combat Strategy

The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued its strategy for fighting illicit financing Friday (May 13), highlighting measures designed to make the financial system more transparent. According to a department press release, the 2022 National Strategy for Combatting Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing is meant to strengthen the country’s anti-money...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Cyber Attacks Keep Coming — But An Upstart Internet Privacy and Secure Communications Company Says It Depends On Swiss Security and Privacy For Added Customer Protection

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Cyber terrorists often now target critical infrastructure like power grids and water supplies in addition to locking down banks and businesses both large and small while, in many cases, demanding ransoms. And the more people and businesses go online without paying attention to critical protections, the more targets may become available.
INTERNET
Benzinga

FREEDOM MetaDAO: A Platform for Decentralized Governance

FREEDOM MetaDAO is creating the first DAO as a Service that enables freedom of speech, privacy, and protection. The platform allows users with little to zero knowledge of the crypto space to establish and oversee DAO-based groups with its customizable templates, including interacting modules. It offers tools for mitigating corruption and facilitating transparency.
TECHNOLOGY

