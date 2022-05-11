ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Lotto: wrong Mega Ball number announced in May 10 Mega Millions

By August Erbacher
 3 days ago
The New York Lottery is asking all Mega Millions players in New York State to hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022 Mega Millions drawing.

The Lottery says the Mega Ball number published for that drawing was incorrect.

According to the Lottery, "human error" was to blame for the incorrect winning numbers being published.

The New York Lottery is working to resolve the issue, and has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets until the problem is sorted out.

Mega Millions added the drawing's host incorrectly called the Mega Ball number as 6, when the 9 ball was actually drawn from the chamber.

The correct numbers for the May 10 drawing are:

15-19-20-61-70, Mega Ball 9.

The Mega Millions draw happens every Tuesday and Friday. Its current jackpot is estimated at $99 million as of Wednesday. At this time, the Lottery has not indicated that Friday's drawing would be affected by the error on Tuesday.

The White House releases statement on Buffalo mass shooting

The White House has released the following statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:. “The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”
BUFFALO, NY
