Judge says he'll block Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map as unconstitutional; plan disperses Black voters

SPOKANE, Wash. – There are more than 800 people living on the streets of Spokane County who aren’t in shelters. That number is up 52% from 2020, according to the latest Point-in-Time count. While the City of Spokane is still looking at options to open a shelter, this pilot program looks to find help elsewhere. “The most important thing is we’re getting people off the streets,” Spokane Cunty Commissioner Josh Kerns said. That’s why commissioners have adopted the Homeward Bound Project and invested $20,000 for the effort. “If somebody is is homeless on our streets and the only thing keeping them from a warm house surrounded by their family and the care they need to turn their lives around. I think the cost of a bus ticket or a train ticket is a very small price to pay to really turn that individual’s life around,” he said. Commissioner Kerns is clear, this isn’t pushing the homeless out of Spokane for another city to quote on quote “deal with.” It’s an optional program to help people move to another city, where they have family, or support systems, that they otherwise wouldn’t have here. As part of the effort, Volunteers for America first makes sure the person will truly have the help they need when they go home before they make the trip. The program has had success in King county, with between $30,000 and $40,000 grand devoted to it. And here in Spokane, Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands runs a similar initiative. “We’ve been doing this program for about three years now. In the last year and a half, we’ve sent 319 people home to be rekindling relationships with their family members or their support system,” she said. She tells me the numbers don’t lie, the need is there. “There is a gigantic nerd, I get maybe five requests a week, for bus tickets, a lot of people come to Spokane for treatment, and then they get stuck here. Or they come here for medical procedures, and they end up getting stuck,” she said. “We see a lot in domestic violence, people lose their space that they’re living in, instead of going full into homelessness, you know, going to a shelter in tent city, or wherever that homeless journey leads them. If we can help them before they get there, we reduce the trauma. And there’s no better way to get somebody to help have a support system than the one they already have.” Kerns said if they exhaust the $20,0000 before the end of the year, he’s sure more money will be put towards the project. However, if there isn’t as big of a need in our community, they will have to reevaluate next year’s budget.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO