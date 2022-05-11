ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge says he'll block Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map as unconstitutional; plan disperses Black voters

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Judge says...

www.fox28spokane.com

FOX 28 Spokane

Jake Corman leaves GOP race for governor

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who was running as a candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he is withdrawing from the race. Corman has endorsed Lou Barletta. At a press conference with Barletta in Harrisburg Thursday, Corman said the decision to suspend his campaign was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

WSP conducts additional DUI emphasis patrols as part of Operation Sober Handle

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) says extra DUI emphasis patrols will be conducted today as part of the Operation Sober Handle, an initiative started by traffic safety research prosecutor (TSRP) Miriam Norman, that encourages law enforcement to pull over commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) when impairment is suspected.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Bird flu confirmed in Okanogan and Whatcom counties

WASHINGTON – Officials in Washington State have now confirmed eight cases of the highly-contagious avian flu. The latest two come from Okanogan and Whatcom counties. State veterinarians are urging flock owners to be hyper-vigilant in ensuring there is no farm-to-farm transfer of the virus from infected flocks and to eliminate exposure of domestic flocks to wild birds as much as possible.
OKANOGAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Commissioners give $20k to non-profit to help people experiencing homelessness find support

SPOKANE, Wash. – There are more than 800 people living on the streets of Spokane County who aren’t in shelters. That number is up 52% from 2020, according to the latest Point-in-Time count. While the City of Spokane is still looking at options to open a shelter, this pilot program looks to find help elsewhere. “The most important thing is we’re getting people off the streets,” Spokane Cunty Commissioner Josh Kerns said. That’s why commissioners have adopted the Homeward Bound Project and invested $20,000 for the effort. “If somebody is is homeless on our streets and the only thing keeping them from a warm house surrounded by their family and the care they need to turn their lives around. I think the cost of a bus ticket or a train ticket is a very small price to pay to really turn that individual’s life around,” he said. Commissioner Kerns is clear, this isn’t pushing the homeless out of Spokane for another city to quote on quote “deal with.” It’s an optional program to help people move to another city, where they have family, or support systems, that they otherwise wouldn’t have here. As part of the effort, Volunteers for America first makes sure the person will truly have the help they need when they go home before they make the trip. The program has had success in King county, with between $30,000 and $40,000 grand devoted to it. And here in Spokane, Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands runs a similar initiative. “We’ve been doing this program for about three years now. In the last year and a half, we’ve sent 319 people home to be rekindling relationships with their family members or their support system,” she said. She tells me the numbers don’t lie, the need is there. “There is a gigantic nerd, I get maybe five requests a week, for bus tickets, a lot of people come to Spokane for treatment, and then they get stuck here. Or they come here for medical procedures, and they end up getting stuck,” she said. “We see a lot in domestic violence, people lose their space that they’re living in, instead of going full into homelessness, you know, going to a shelter in tent city, or wherever that homeless journey leads them. If we can help them before they get there, we reduce the trauma. And there’s no better way to get somebody to help have a support system than the one they already have.” Kerns said if they exhaust the $20,0000 before the end of the year, he’s sure more money will be put towards the project. However, if there isn’t as big of a need in our community, they will have to reevaluate next year’s budget.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for information about law enforcement impersonation

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for help figuring out who was impersonating a law enforcement officer on May 8. KCSO said a black passenger car, near Beck road and Prairie Avenue, had flashing multi-colored lights and was pulling people over. If you have any information, you’re asked to call dispatch at (208) 446-1300.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Ruby Ridge Standoff: Randy Weaver has died at the age of 74

Randy Weaver, the man involved the Ruby Ridge Standoff, has died at the age of 74. According to a post by his daughter, Sarah, he passed away Wednesday. A cause of death for Weaver has not been released. Weaver‘s wife Vicki and 14-year-old son Samuel were killed by an FBI...
SPOKANE, WA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police investigating a drive-by on Northwest Blvd and Jefferson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on north Jefferson and west Northwest Blvd. on the evening of Saturday, May 14. Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox. No one was found injured in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Weather causes some setbacks at SkyFest

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Out at SkyFest, some of Saturday’s air act performances were unable to lift off today due to the weather. 12:00pm – National Anthem: Wings of Blue & T-38s12:30pm – B-29 “Doc”12:50pm – Go EZ Aerobatics1:20pm – SERE (Static Line Jump & Personnel Recovery Demo)1:40pm – Undaunted Airshows1:55pm – US Air Force KC-135 (w/US Air Force C-17 in Astern)2:10pm – B-25 “Grumpy”2:25pm – US Air Force B-52 (Saturday Show) – US Air Force B-1 (Sunday Show)2:30pm – US Air Force C-17 Demo2:40pm – US Navy F-18 Demo Team3:15pm – US Air Force Thunderbirds.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

