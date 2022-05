The year was 1995 and back then, the PSAL girls’ soccer season was still played in the spring. As far as Staten Island’s PSAL division was concerned, Tottenville and New Dorp dominated the pitch. The Pirates and Centrals, who were coached by George Kaplan and Nick Kvasic, respectively, at the time, were among the best in the city as well.

