New York judge orders Trump to pay $110K fine, says he'll drop contempt finding if court's conditions are met

NEW YORK -- Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is back to talking politics more than 100 days after leaving office.He was on the radio Friday and discussed some of the things he would have done differently as mayor."I realize I got lost in the weeds. One of the phrase I put in the op-ed really typifies it to me -- I mistook policy for popularity," de Blasio said.De Blasio recently wrote an op-ed offering up advice for Democrats ahead of the midterms.He encouraged staying engaged with the public instead of carrying out too much work behind closed doors.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO