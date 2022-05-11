ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York judge orders Trump to pay $110K fine, says he'll drop contempt finding if court's conditions are met

By Fox 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — New York judge...

Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for May

All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits this month. √ Nearly $1 billion in supplemental benefits distributed since January. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for May. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
Outrage After Prosecutors Slash Sentences for Pair of NYC Lawyers Who Firebombed NYPD Van During 2020 BLM Riots

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Lighter sentences we doled out for two people who firebombed an empty NYPD van during Black Lives Matter protests during the 2020 riots. The NYPD Patrolman’s Benevolent Association President Pat lynch is blasting the decision, asking the judge to impose as stiff a sentence as possible. During a hearing in Brooklyn federal court in October of 2021, 35-year-old Colinford Mattis and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman faced ten years in prison, but now they now face just two years in jail.
Former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio: "I got lost in the weeds"

NEW YORK -- Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is back to talking politics more than 100 days after leaving office.He was on the radio Friday and discussed some of the things he would have done differently as mayor."I realize I got lost in the weeds. One of the phrase I put in the op-ed really typifies it to me -- I mistook policy for popularity," de Blasio said.De Blasio recently wrote an op-ed offering up advice for Democrats ahead of the midterms.He encouraged staying engaged with the public instead of carrying out too much work behind closed doors.
Trump Family’s Palm Beach Mansion Available as $2.5 Million a Year Rental

A Florida mansion next to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and linked to former President Donald Trump is now available as a rental for nearly $2.5 million a year. The Palm Beach home has direct beach access and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the listing with Lawrence A. Moens Associates. The residence was listed this week as available to rent for $208,000 a month, bringing the annual total to $2.496 million.
Massachusetts resident sues after experiencing torture, claiming he was unlawfully deported

CONCORD, N.H. – The ACLU of New Hampshire and Preti Flaherty LLP Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking damages on behalf of Salvadoran Jose Daniel Guerra-Castañeda, who says he was unlawfully deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in September 2019 after two federal court orders to keep him in the United States while his asylum case was pending.
Correction officer, 38, who jumped from Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge was ‘well liked and respected,’ union head says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 38-year-old Department of Correction officer who died after jumping from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Friday morning has been identified as Edward Roman. Roman was assigned to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers Island, according to a statement from Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio....
NY Attorney General James sues school bus companies for 'idling'

New York Attorney General Letitia James unveiled a lawsuit Thursday against three bus companies contracted by the New York City Department of Education accusing them of illegally idling at schools, bus yards and homes. The attorney general alleged that over the past three academic years, several school buses, owned and...
