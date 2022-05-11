New York judge orders Trump to pay $110K fine, says he'll drop contempt finding if court's conditions are met

New York and New Jersey have reached an agreement to jointly ask the U.S. Supreme Court decide a dispute between the two states over the future of the watchdog agency that regulates the region’s docks and port terminals. Rather than continue fighting over whether the high court should even...
What I am about to tell you is a story that blows my mind. It's about a New York town that was here one day and gone the next. Literally off the map. How does a town simply disappear?. This is the story of Neversink. Imagine coming home one day...
All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits this month. √ Nearly $1 billion in supplemental benefits distributed since January. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for May. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Lighter sentences we doled out for two people who firebombed an empty NYPD van during Black Lives Matter protests during the 2020 riots. The NYPD Patrolman’s Benevolent Association President Pat lynch is blasting the decision, asking the judge to impose as stiff a sentence as possible. During a hearing in Brooklyn federal court in October of 2021, 35-year-old Colinford Mattis and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman faced ten years in prison, but now they now face just two years in jail.
NEW YORK -- Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is back to talking politics more than 100 days after leaving office.He was on the radio Friday and discussed some of the things he would have done differently as mayor."I realize I got lost in the weeds. One of the phrase I put in the op-ed really typifies it to me -- I mistook policy for popularity," de Blasio said.De Blasio recently wrote an op-ed offering up advice for Democrats ahead of the midterms.He encouraged staying engaged with the public instead of carrying out too much work behind closed doors.
In an effort to keep illegal and untraceable ghost guns off New York City streets, the Bronx district attorney is pleading for major credit card companies to stop doing business with ghost gun sellers.
A Florida mansion next to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and linked to former President Donald Trump is now available as a rental for nearly $2.5 million a year. The Palm Beach home has direct beach access and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the listing with Lawrence A. Moens Associates. The residence was listed this week as available to rent for $208,000 a month, bringing the annual total to $2.496 million.
CONCORD, N.H. – The ACLU of New Hampshire and Preti Flaherty LLP Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking damages on behalf of Salvadoran Jose Daniel Guerra-Castañeda, who says he was unlawfully deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in September 2019 after two federal court orders to keep him in the United States while his asylum case was pending.
Two leading Jewish conservatives blasted New York City’s Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on May 6, claiming that museum staff told them they could not hold an event there if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was invited to speak.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 38-year-old Department of Correction officer who died after jumping from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Friday morning has been identified as Edward Roman. Roman was assigned to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers Island, according to a statement from Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio....
New York Attorney General Letitia James unveiled a lawsuit Thursday against three bus companies contracted by the New York City Department of Education accusing them of illegally idling at schools, bus yards and homes. The attorney general alleged that over the past three academic years, several school buses, owned and...
NY Cannabis Insider is holding a full-day, in-person conference in Albany on May 20. One of the panel discussions – Understanding the Legacy Market Transition and Impact – will cover some of the topics discussed below. Get your tickets here. Jeremy Rivera sat at a small table in...
A second Jersey City Public Schools security guard has been charged with submitting fraudulent medical claims to her insurance company, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement. Shalonda Bullock, 34, of Jersey City, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud, a second-degree crime. She was arrested...
Comments / 3