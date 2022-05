It's a harrowing number that many people, experts and leaders never thought the U.S. would see: 1 million Americans lost to COVID-19. "Sobering, and I think unfortunate," said Dr. Philip Chan, an infectious diseases expert at the Rhode Island Department of Health. "I think a couple of years ago, we would never have imagined that we'd hit this milestone. I think the toll is reflected in the number of deaths. It's really been challenging and catastrophic, frankly, for many of us."

