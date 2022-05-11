Protecting giant bowling pin

Well maintained home in Adelaide neighborhood, on private dead-end. 2nd owner, 1st time on market in 41 years. Enter on the main floor w/hardwoods, sunken formal living room w/wood FP, dbl pane windows bring in natural light, formal dining room w/lg picture window, custom kitchen w/eating space, skylights, garden window & slider to new Lg entertainment deck. Lower-level family room w/wood FP, Slider to patio/backyard, utility room w/half bath & access to the attached spacious 2 car garage. Upper-level Lg primary suite w/ walk in closet, 3 bedrooms & full bath. Huge detached 3 bay RV garage, w/separate heat/water, shop space & lots of storage. Mature landscaping, gazebo & Off street parking for up to 10 cars. Close to Parks & Beach access.
Comments / 0