JCSO searching for 2 suspects after stolen vehicle chase ends in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects following a police chase in Birmingham Wednesday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding through a neighborhood but the driver refused to stop and a chase began. It was then determined that the car being pursued was stolen out of Birmingham.

The chase later ended at Pratt Highway and Dora Avenue and a 21-year-old man was taken into custody. Authorities are looking in the area for two additional suspects involved.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

