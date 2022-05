“Steel Jupiter’s mission is to help make indoor air as free from viruses as possible,” said Carlos Tellez, Chairman and President of Steel Jupiter. “Our product, developed by leading scientists, has the promise to significantly improve the effectiveness of HVAC filters and masks in filtering viruses from the air we breathe. We evaluated other locations and we are thankful to have found the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology facility (SAMTEC). Sahuarita is a great community, and the facility and location are perfect for us. We are thrilled to call Sahuarita our home base for our continued growth and innovation long into the future.”

