Glenside, PA

Class of 2022 Spotlight: Amanda Sturman

arcadia.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Arcadia: “I really wanted to come out to the east. I heard Philadelphia was a good place for theatre. I settled on Arcadia because the size was right for me. It wasn’t too big, wasn’t too small,...

www.arcadia.edu

thecampuscurrent.com

Associate VP leaves AACC after 22 years

The associate vice president for learning and academic affairs is set to leave the college on June 10 after 22 years of service at AACC. Alycia Marshall said she’s leaving AACC to become the vice president of academic and student success at the Community College of Philadelphia. She will supervise academic and student affairs on campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
William Saint Val

Philadelphia: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert

Philadelphia throws one of the largest free concerts in the nation: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert. Philadelphia is known for many things: The Liberty Bell, cheese steaks, and of course, The Wawa Welcome to America concert. For over a decade now, this free concert has been drawing people from all over the country to Philadelphia for one night of music and celebration.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
towntopics.com

Tyler Atkins Mulford and Bryan William McCue

(Liz Andolina Photography) Bride Tyler Atkins Mulford of Princeton, N.J., daughter of Randy and Corrine Mulford, married her groom Bryan William McCue of Bryn Mawr, Pa., son of William and Pamela McCue on April 30, 2022 at Trinity Church on Mercer Street. Following the beautiful ceremony on a sun-filled day,...
PRINCETON, NJ
Upworthy

Teens fight back against book bans by starting forbidden book club in small Pennsylvania town

As the number of school districts across the country voting to ban books continues to rise, some students are taking matters into their own hands. "It's really problematic because books are the only way that you can be in another person's shoes," 14-year-old Joslyn Diffenbaugh, a self-proclaimed "book nerd," told The Washington Post. The eighth grader, who lives in the small town of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, has read several books that have been banned by school districts across the country, including "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and "All American Boys" by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

New Hope Restaurant Gains New Branding but Retains Excellence in Culinary Skill and Vistas

Although the name has shifted a bit and the menu has been revised, the views available at Playhouse Deck remain stunning. The rebranded Playhouse Deck opens in New Hope tonight (May 12), but it retains its skilled chef and scenic setting along the Delaware River. The Lower Bucks Times plated the story of this revised dining experience adjacent to the Bucks County Playhouse.
NEW HOPE, PA
DELCO.Today

Broomall Store Makes List of Best Bagel Shops in the Region

Philly has great hoagies, cheesesteaks, pizza and soft pretzels. Know what else?. You couldn’t always find great bagels in Philadelphia, writes Jillian Wilson, Michael Klein and Craig LaBan. Only in recent years have bagel shops started to appear on the regional landscape. Now there are curated menus of freshly...
arcadia.edu

Arcadia Summer Projects Include Classroom Technology Upgrade, Updates to Stiteler Auditorium, and a Multipurpose Center

Arcadia University is enhancing the student experience through refreshing instructional spaces and adding health and wellness facilities. Stiteler Auditorium will be modernized and refreshed, upgrades to campus classroom technology will continue, and a 19,000-square-foot multipurpose building will be added. A $1 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program (RACP) will help offset construction costs.
GLENSIDE, PA
phl17.com

Di Brunos in Wayne celebrates one year anniversary

Two women were abducted on 32nd and Diamond Streets Monday. Di Brunos Brothers is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their newest store location. Customers are invited to come in and experience a full demonstration of their “Eat, Shop, and Learn’’ philosophy. Plus there will be lots of different foods to sample and fun for the kids. More info here https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-7c08qbh/product_images/uploaded_images/wayneinvite2.jpg.
WAYNE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Council Rock Board okays elementary STEAM class

The Council Rock School Board at its May 5 meeting, discussed implementation of a new elementary special weekly class. The initiative, overwhelmingly popular with members of the board, was eventually approved. The new class would be called the “STEAM Special” (short for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) and would...
NEWTOWN, PA
arcadia.edu

Equestrian Team Members Earn Regional, National Recognition

Members of the Arcadia University Equestrian Team recently garnered regional and national honors, competing against the top riders in their divisions. The equestrian team is a club sport that competes in shows hosted by the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA). The University has both a hunt seat and a Western team. Riders at all levels are welcome and are placed in divisions according to their skills. Riders on each team compete five to 10 times during the regular season against local schools such as Delaware Valley, Westchester, Rowan, Rider, and Millersville universities, and Penn State Berks. The format includes competing on horses the riders have never before ridden.
GLENSIDE, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Thursdays in Conshy is a Conshohocken-wide summer happy series taking place every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. over the summer (June, July, August) at 12 participating locations.

Enter to win $100 towards a happy hour at the participating bar and restaurant of your choice. The contest closes on May 31st. The winner will be announced on June 2nd. Over the summer, there will be a series of industry happy hours in Conshohocken. If you are interested in helping organize or sponsoring your industry’s happy hour email kevin@burbmedia.com.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
94.5 PST

Lottery to Parade With Budweiser Clydesdales in Bristol, PA

Levittown Now is reporting that you could be one of ten lucky locals picked to walk alongside the legendary Budweiser Clydesdale horses when they appear in Bristol Borough next weekend. You know the Budweiser Clydesdales. They are the absolutely beautiful horses from all the Budweiser and Anheuser Busch beer commercials...
BRISTOL, PA
Thrillist

12 Historic Philly Restaurants for an Old-School Dining Experience

Although Philadelphia’s most iconic landmarks like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall are familiar grounds to many, discovering the stories behind so much of the city’s amazing food can be a much more enticing (and delicious) history lesson. This is a town filled with historic destinations that have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

