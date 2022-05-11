Class of 2022 Spotlight: Amanda Sturman

Members of the Arcadia University Equestrian Team recently garnered regional and national honors, competing against the top riders in their divisions. The equestrian team is a club sport that competes in shows hosted by the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA). The University has both a hunt seat and a Western team. Riders at all levels are welcome and are placed in divisions according to their skills. Riders on each team compete five to 10 times during the regular season against local schools such as Delaware Valley, Westchester, Rowan, Rider, and Millersville universities, and Penn State Berks. The format includes competing on horses the riders have never before ridden.
Comments / 0