Appleton’s Hmong American Day Celebration

APPLETON, Wis. — You’re invited as Lawrence University celebrates the 175th anniversary of its founding. Established on the banks of the Fox River in 1847, Lawrence University has been a leader in the liberal arts and sciences field and was one of the first co-educational institutions of higher learning in the country.
What some people see as a pest, Deidre Sauer sees as magic. Dandelions by the hundreds scatter across her yard each spring and Deidre knows that they’ll be the perfect ingredient for her organic, homemade products. Started in 2014, The Dandelion Farm has expanded to a 4,000 square foot...
Wisconsin is a state with something for everyone. Its diverse landscape includes big cities, small towns, forests, lakes, and rolling hills. As a result, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Wisconsin is also home to a number of national parks, including the famed Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Additionally, families can enjoy the many kid-friendly attractions, such as the EAA Aviation Museum or the Henry Vilas Zoo.
WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis–Fight Club has apparently come to Combined Locks. The village’s Public Safety Department is investigating reports of organized, consensual fights between teenagers in local parks. Officers responded to one of those fights one night this week, and the participants all took off, many driving at high...
You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. The Wright County Swappers...
Governor Tony Evers recently issued 49 more pardons, and a Manitowoc woman was on the list. Nearly 40 years ago, Catherine Tease was working at a shore store at the age of 19. She was arrested after she falsified refunds and kept the money for herself. In Governor Evers’ statement...
"We’re onto him." That's the message to a Milwaukee serial dine and dasher who has hit more than a dozen establishments. They've blasted his picture and name across social media with hope he'll be caught.
(OSHKOSH,WI)–The Oshkosh Area School District talks equity and diversity. The board of education conducted a workshop on equity–just weeks after a complaint was filed against the district alleging pervasive racial discrimination in the district. The board learned about two problems that particularly affect minority students: chronic absenteeism and...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to 10 separate shootings in less than 12 hours Friday, May 13. Three people died and 25 were injured – including 17 shot and injured during one incident near Water and Juneau. Around 12:30 p.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was...
They started college at different times, they took vastly different routes to get their degrees and they’ll soon start their professional careers at different departments, but the Schlosser brothers remain in step on their greater goal of serving their home community. Both Steven Schlosser Jr., 22, and Ryan Schlosser,...
WAUTOMA, Wis. — A gas leak disrupts activity in downtown Wautoma. Action 2 News reports a private contractor hit a main gas line while digging Thursday morning. First responders were called to the 100 block of South St. Marie Street around 11:15 a.m. The courthouse, library and most downtown...
16 oz Pasta Shells (medium sized) 1 tsp Poppy Seeds (optional) Prepare pasta shells in boiling water to al dente. Cool with running cold water. Take special care to note overcook the pasta. Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl until all ingredients are evenly distributed. Adjust the...
Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Thursday, May 12. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. near 87th and Silver Spring. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Comments / 0