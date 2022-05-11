ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Dunn School seeking final funding for fifth Ukraine student to attend campus

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
 3 days ago
LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Dunn School in Los Olivos is asking for the community's help to fund one more student from Ukraine. The Emergency Ukrainian Student Scholarship has raised enough money to support four students.

The school is in need of $70,000, the cost to board at Dunn for a full academic year.

All donations will go toward educating Ukrainian students displaced by war, according to the private school.

