Elmira, NY

Sarah Coon makes ACC Freshman Team at UVA

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon is taking college softball by storm.

The freshman at third base for the Virginia Cavaliers earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors on Wednesday. Coon, an Elmira High School grad, was chosen by the the league’s coaches just prior to the start of the ACC Tournament. Coaches are not able to vote for their own respective players.

Coon has started all 50 games this season for the Cavaliers, while hitting .279 with six homer runs and 32 RBI which is tied for a team-high. Sarah also paces the team lead with 25 walks and 36 free bases to go along with seven stolen bases.

Virginia (27-23) received a bye and will play Thursday in the ACC Tournament in Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers take on third-seeded Florida State (49-5) at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

