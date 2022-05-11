ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Former Penn Yan Resident Picked Up on Warrants

By News Staff
 3 days ago

A former resident of the village of Penn Yan was arrested Tuesday by local police on two outstanding warrants. Angela Vazquez was taken into...

FL Radio Group

Williamson Man Arrested on Bench Warrants

A Town of Williamson man was arrested Friday afternoon. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Rex Payne on two bench warrants issued by the Town of Palmyra Court for failing to appear in court on charges of criminal mischief, criminal contempt, failure to pay child support, and endangering the welfare of a child.
WILLIAMSON, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Arrested After Fight in Town of Canandaigua

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the Thursday arrest of Anthony Curran in the Town of Canandaigua in connection to a May 2nd Incident. It is alleged that Curran and Randolph Allie punched and kicked another man at Candlewood Apartments. Allie was arrested later at the Ontario County Jail where he was being held on separate charges.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Teen Stabs Man, Sends Him to Hospital

A stabbing in Cayuga County has led to the arrest of a 17 year old. State Police say they responded to Bonta Bridge Road in Meridian around 10:45p, Friday where an investigation found a group of teens got into an altercation with Sean Broadwell and his brother. The 17 year old suspect then took out a large knife and struck Broadwell, causing a large laceration.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Physical Altercation With 76-Year Old Landlord

A 30-year-old Penn Yan man was charged with a felony count of attempted assault following the report of a physical altercation that occurred on Clinton Street in the village. Edward Judy allegedly verbally threatened, physically menaced, and attempted to strike the property’s 76-year-old landlord after he was ordered off the property. Police say since the victim is over 65 years old and Judy is more than 10-years younger, he was charged with a felony.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Gorham Man Leads Police on Foot Chase in Penn Yan

A Gorham man, who had an active arrest warrant out of Geneva City Court, is back in police custody after leading authorities on a foot pursuit in the village of Penn Yan. Penn Yan Police spotted 28-year-old Adam Mahan driving in the village Tuesday afternoon and had knowledge of a warrant being out for his arrest. When they went to a home on Stark Avenue to take him into custody, Mahan allegedly took off running through back yards. State Police and Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies soon joined in and eventually, Mahan was taken into custody on Hamilton Street.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Resident Accused of Interfering With Police Investigation

A Seneca Falls resident was arrested Friday morning on obstructing governmental administration charges. Police were initially called to Fall Street for a disorderly person causing property damage. As police were investigating the incident, Tria Backman-Lowe approached officers and allegedly began to intervene. Her actions prevented police from continuing their investigation. Backman-Lowe is accused of refusing to comply with lawful orders and was subsequently arrested.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at 2:09 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Angelina E. Evans, age 31, of Waterloo, NY, on a bench warrant for violating her conditional sentence. The Waterloo Police Department had been notified by Seneca County Probation that Evans was located at an address in the Village of Waterloo. She was located and detained by the Waterloo Police Department and subsequently turned over to the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Two Warrants

Town of Seneca Falls Police arrested 27-year-old Cody Sabol, of Seneca Falls, early Wednesday morning following a reported property damage accident. During the accident investigation, it was determined Sabol operated a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in the property damage accident. Through further investigation, it was determined that Sabol had two active bench warrants out of Seneca Falls for failure to appear.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Barn Destroyed by Fire in Village of Penn Yan Thursday

A storage barn located out back of a village of Penn Yan business was destroyed by fire Thursday. Firefighters from 11 different departments responded to Benham Street to battle the fire at Harry Griffin and Son’s. Penn Yan Fire Chief Mike Pedersen provided us with an update at around 9 Thursday night.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Montour Falls Man Leads Three Different Police Agencies on Three Pursuits

A Montour Falls man led police from three different agencies on three separate high-speed pursuits Wednesday morning before finally being taken into custody. As State Police were investigating a stolen vehicle complaint in the village of Montour Falls, the suspect and the car were seen driving by. Attempts to pull the driver failed, and a brief pursuit through the village ensued. With speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour, the pursuit was terminated and the stolen car continued north on State Route 14 towards Watkins Glen.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Unidentified Body Found Along Wayne County Shoreline

State Police are asking for your help in identifying a body found on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the Town of Wolcott. Troopers report they responded to the area of Ingersoll Drive after fisherman reported finding the body. The remains appear to have been in the water for an extended period of time. The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

$35k Raised for Naples Distillery Damaged by Fire

After a Thursday morning fire destroyed part of an Ontario County distillery, the community has come out in support of the business. At the time of reporting, a gofundme page has already raised over 35-thousand dollars for Hollerhorn Distilling, over halfway to its goal of 50-thousand dollars. 16 different fire...
NAPLES, NY
FL Radio Group

Mother Arrested for Incident at Love’s Travel Stop in Tyre

A second suspect has now been arrested for the incident this month at the Love’s Travel Stop in Tyre. The Finger Lakes Times reports Lisbeth Collada of Florida now faces attempted murder, arson, and assault charges. Collada and Jamie Avery Jr. are accused of setting fires in the travel stop and they doused a 1- year old child in a flammable liquid. A three year old boy was found locked inside the cab of a tractor trailer suffering from a head injury. Both are expected to recover.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Webster Woman Arrested for Grand Larceny

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reports the arrest of a Town of Webster woman following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons. Deputies arrested Paige M. Hirsh, age 30, of Deer Hurst Lane in the...
WEBSTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Conklin Man Shoots 13 in Buffalo Tops

A shooting occurred in Buffalo Saturday at a Tops Friendly Market. The 18 year old shooter killed ten and wounded three in what is being described as a racially motivated shooting. Payton Gendron, the white gunman from Conklin, shot 11 black people and two white people at the supermarket. Police shot at him; however, a bullet proof vest protected him.
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Williamson Man Arrested for Driving After Taking Drugs.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Williamson man following an investigation into a Driving while ability impaired by drugs. Deputies arrested Luke R. Tennity, age 19, of Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson. Mr. Tennity was involved in a two car motor vehicle collision on Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson on June 5th, 2021. He was arrested after blood test results were returned and showed that he had been driving under the influence of THC.
WILLIAMSON, NY
FL Radio Group

Victory Man Arrested for Child Endngerment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Victory man following an investigation into child abuse / neglect / maltreatment in the Town of Victory, Cayuga County. Deputies arrested Steven J. Senquiz, age 53, of Coolican Road in the Town of Victory for Four Counts...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
