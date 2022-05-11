Former Penn Yan Resident Picked Up on Warrants

A Gorham man, who had an active arrest warrant out of Geneva City Court, is back in police custody after leading authorities on a foot pursuit in the village of Penn Yan. Penn Yan Police spotted 28-year-old Adam Mahan driving in the village Tuesday afternoon and had knowledge of a warrant being out for his arrest. When they went to a home on Stark Avenue to take him into custody, Mahan allegedly took off running through back yards. State Police and Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies soon joined in and eventually, Mahan was taken into custody on Hamilton Street.

