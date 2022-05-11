ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curiosity for information predicts wellbeing mediated by loneliness during COVID-19 pandemic

By A. B. Losecaat Vermeer
Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic confronted humans with high uncertainty and lockdowns, which severely disrupted people's daily social and health lifestyles, enhanced loneliness, and reduced well-being. Curiosity and information-seeking are central to behavior, fostering well-being and adaptation in changing environments. They may be particularly important to maintain well-being during the pandemic. Here, we...

Nature.com

Predictors of stress among dentists during the COVID-19 epidemic

The aim of the study was to assess the relationship between personality traits, self-esteem and life satisfaction, and also the stress level, among dentists during the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to confirm our hypotheses, 310 active dentists aged 25"“64Â years who were practising during the first wave of COVID-19 in Poland were examined. The IPIP-BFM-20 self-report questionnaire was used to measure personality traits, the popular Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale was used to assess self-esteem, the five-item Satisfaction with Life Scale was used to measure life satisfaction and the four-item version of the Perceived Stress Scale was used to measure stress. The dependent variable-stress-correlates negatively with traits in relation to the dimensions of extraversion (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.17, p"‰<"‰0.01), emotional stability (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.35, p"‰<"‰0.01) and intellect (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.16, p"‰<"‰0.01); it also has a negative correlation with self-esteem (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.37, p"‰<"‰0.01) and life satisfaction (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.35, p"‰<"‰0.01). Among the analysed variables, the highest correlations are observed for the following: self-esteem and emotional stability (r"‰="‰0.51, p"‰<"‰0.01); self-esteem and life satisfaction (r"‰="‰0.49, p"‰<"‰0.01); extraversion and intellect (r"‰="‰0.47, p"‰<"‰0.01). Considering the measures of mediation relevance and pathway relevance, it can be assumed that both self-esteem and life satisfaction have a mediating function in the relationship between agreeableness, emotional stability and stress: the relationship between emotional stability and stress is negative whereas that between agreeableness and stress is positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

On the relationship between mind wandering and mindfulness

Mind wandering (MW) and mindfulness have both been reported to be vital moderators of psychological wellbeing. Here, we aim to examine how closely associated these phenomena are and evaluate the psychometrics of measures often used to quantify them. We investigated two samples, one consisting of German-speaking unpaid participants (GUP, n \(=\) 313) and one of English-speaking paid participants (EPP, n \(=\) 228) recruited through MTurk.com. In an online experiment, we collected data using the Mindful Attention Awareness Scale (MAAS) and the sustained attention to response task (SART) during which self-reports of MW and meta-awareness of MW were recorded using experience sampling (ES) probes. Internal consistency of the MAAS was high (Cronbachs \(\alpha\) of 0.96 in EPP and 0.88 in GUP). Split-half reliability for SART measures and self-reported MW was overall good with the exception of SART measures focusing on Nogo trials, and those restricted to SART trials preceding ES in a 10Â s time window. We found a moderate negative association between trait mindfulness and MW as measured with ES probes in GUP, but not in EPP. Our results suggest that MW and mindfulness are on opposite sides of a spectrum of how attention is focused on the present moment and the task at hand.
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
SCIENCE
Mental Health
Health
Public Health
Germany
Google
UCLA
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Correction to: Mild COVID-19 imprints a long-term inflammatory eicosanoid- and chemokine memory in monocyte-derived macrophages

The original version of this article contained an error in the ESM. The supplemental file titled "Supplementary information 1" is a marked version of the correct file, "Supplementary information 2". "Supplementary information 1" was therefore removed. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
BBC

Chronic pain: The ‘unbearable’ condition affecting one in four

Relentless. Unbearable. Overwhelming. These are just some of the words used by the thousands of people who have revealed their battle with long-term, persistent pain. An exclusive survey of over 4,000 adults aged 16-75 for BBC News, carried out by research company Ipsos, suggests that a quarter of people in the UK are living with chronic pain - an often hidden and misunderstood condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

These six countries are about to go to the Moon — here’s why

You have full access to this article via your institution. The Moon will be one of the most popular destinations in the Solar System in the next year. No fewer than seven missions are headed there from India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, along with several companies.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Estimating the benefits of obesity prevention on productivity: an Australian perspective

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Obesity poses one of the biggest public health challenges globally. In addition to the high costs of obesity to the healthcare system, obesity also impacts work productivity. We aimed to estimate the benefits of preventing obesity in terms of years of life, productivity-adjusted life years (PALYs) and associated costs over 10 years.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Multinational landscape of health app policy: toward regulatory consensus on digital health

Due to its enormous capacity for benefit, harm, and cost, health care is among the most tightly regulated industries in the world. But with the rise of smartphones, an explosion of direct-to-consumer mobile health applications has challenged the role of centralized gatekeepers. As interest in health apps continue to climb, national regulatory bodies have turned their attention toward strategies to protect consumers from apps that mine and sell health data, recommend unsafe practices, or simply do not work as advertised. To characterize the current state and outlook of these efforts, EssÃ©n and colleagues map the nascent landscape of national health app policies and raise several considerations for cross-border collaboration. Strategies to increase transparency, organize app marketplaces, and monitor existing apps are needed to ensure that the global wave of new digital health tools fulfills its promise to improve health at scale.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Low 25-hydroxyvitamin D is associated with arterial stiffness in Chinese with Type 2 diabetes mellitus

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In the original version of the article, affiliation 1 was corrected. It reads. 1 Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital, School of Medicine, Tongji University, Shanghai, China. The original article has been corrected. Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Shanghai...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments: A cross-sectional retrospective study

The aim of the present study was to analyze the incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments in endodontic treatments performed by a specialist, in addition to identifying the dental group, arch, and the root canal thirds in which the fractures occurred more frequently. Digital radiographs and medical records were initially analyzed and resulted in the selection of 561 teeth (1302 canals) treated between 2018 and 2020, using the ProDesign Logic system instruments. These data were reassessed to determine the occurrence of fractures and identify the dental group and root canal thirds in which they occurred. Then, the data were statistically analyzed using the Fisher's Exact Test (p"‰<"‰0.05). The general fracture rates were 8.5 and 3.69%, considering the number of teeth and canals treated, respectively. Mandibular first molars were the teeth most associated with the occurrence of fractures (19.1%). When the arches were compared, there was no statistical difference regarding the number of fractures in the different root canal thirds (p"‰="‰0.307). However, they were more frequent in the apical third in both arches (p"‰="‰0.000). The incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments was relatively high and occurred more frequently in the apical third of molars.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

New happenings at Nature Methods

It's been a busy start to 2022 in the editorial offices of Nature Methods. We summarize several developments here: new content types, editorial initiatives, travel and outreach, and recent Focus issues. New content types. This month we are delighted to introduce a new column, Lab & Life, written by our...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reporting T cell proliferation

A genetic tracing approach follows the division history of cells in vivo. Upon antigen encounter, naive CD8+ T cells differentiate into effector cells (Teff), a small population of which then contracts into a central memory pool (Tcm) after antigen clearing. Technical advances have enable tracing families of T cells derived from the same T cell clone over time, but reconstructing the division history of T cells in vivo has so far remained a challenge.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microwave treatment of rice bran and its effect on phytochemical content and antioxidant activity

An alternative approach for rice bran stabilization is microwave treatment. However, the effects of the microwave treatment on the contents of bioactive compounds and antioxidant activities of the rice bran have rarely been reported in detail. In this study, microwave pretreatment (130"“880Â W for 0.5"“5.0Â min) of rice bran was proposed where the antioxidant activity, total flavonoids, and total phenolic contents were determined using UV"“Vis spectrometry. Tocols, Î³-oryzanols, squalene, phytosterols and phenolic compounds were quantified using high-performance liquid chromatography. The results showed an increase in the antioxidant activity (0.5 folds), total phenolic contents (1.3 folds), total flavonoid contents (0.9 folds), total tocols (2.6 folds), total Î³-oryzanols (1.6 folds), and total phytosterols (1.4 folds). Phytochemicals were enhanced, especially trans-p-coumaric acid (10.3 folds) and kaempferol (8.6 folds). The microwave treatment at 440Â W for 2.5Â min provided the best contents of the bioactive compounds and antioxidant activity. This work revealed the microwave treatment as a potential tool for stabilizing rice bran and increasing the usability of its phytochemicals, which applies to several industries concerning the use of rice bran as an ingredient.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of NSP6 in the biogenesis of the SARS-CoV-2 replication organelle

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. SARS-CoV-2, like other coronaviruses, builds a membrane-bound replication organelle...
SCIENCE

