Illinois State

Illinois State Police donating protective equipment to Ukraine

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) will be donating equipment to aid Ukraine in the war.

ISP says it is donating more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment, including body armor, ballistic face shields, and ballistic helmets to help the Ukrainian citizens endure the Russian invasion.

ISP says that by U.S. standards, this equipment can no longer be used by ISP or any other law enforcement agency within Illinois. Police say most body armor in the U.S. has a standard five-year life span, however, it will still offer some protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers, and others in the Ukraine. ISP says this surplus equipment must be disposed of if it is not donated to Ukraine.

ISP says it coordinated the donation with the Illinois National Guard, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Department of Commerce, and the United States Department of State to transport the equipment as well as ensure compliance with all Federal and State laws and regulations.

