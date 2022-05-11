ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Returning to Kyiv amid war: Reporter's Notebook

By Tom Soufi Burridge
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQ5ou_0fadfuuA00

The drive back into Kyiv was a mix of emotions. This is a city I once called home.

I have a ton of happy memories from that period: The day I became a dad for the first time. A beach vacation in Odessa. And jogging countless times with our labrador, Emi, through Kyiv’s forests and along the beaches of the Dnipro river.

Whether a hedonistic wine festival or a cool hipster market, before the war, Kyiv was a city that could always surprise.

Today, as I return as a Correspondent for ABC News, the patriotic street art adjacent to our apartment block we lived in is still as impressive as ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cU23t_0fadfuuA00
Kuba Kaminski/ABC News - PHOTO: A child plays on a swing in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv region, Ukraine.

Many of the cool cafes, bars and restaurants in my neighborhood are open and more and more people are returning to their homes. But my journey back, along the main highway to the west of the city, told the story of today.

Blackened buildings, wounded by Russian missiles, sit idle. A rusting carcass of a burnt out tank speaks of Russia’s defeat and retreat in this part of the country. Giant concrete-block checkpoints and piles of white sandbags dotted along the roads in almost every region of Ukraine reflect the unease and uncertainty over what will happen in the current phase of this war.

I, like so many others, never imagined that Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade. Because when I lived here, I saw the passion Ukrainians’ had for that desire many of us take for granted; life in a truly independent, democratic country without widespread corruption.

An attempt to occupy large parts of Ukraine looked like an unrealistic miscalculation.

During the eleven weeks since Russia invaded, the people of Ukraine have lived the unimaginable.

At the hospital where my daughter was born, babies were delivered in the basement. It was a private hospital run by a company called ISIDA. But in the early stages of the war, the hospital free for anyone.

“We understood that people needed help,” said Andrii Vilenskyi, ISIDA’s CEO.

As bombs fell nearby, Vilenskyiclosed some of his medical facilities, concentrating staff in key buildings to ensure that they could still deliver babies. Back then, in the early stages of the war, I was back at our current family home in France. I would speak to Ukrainian friends on a regular basis.

And even as Russia advanced to the outskirts of Kyiv, virtually all of them were convinced that Ukraine would win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtMSA_0fadfuuA00
Courtesy Tom Soufi Burridge - PHOTO: Tom with his wife Aude in Kyiv, Urkaine, in 2016. Aude was pregnant with their first child at the time.

“We have no other option,” they would tell me.

Today Ukraine is a very different country to the one I left in 2017. The plague of war, with guaranteed side effects of death and destruction, is all around.

US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame

On my second day back, a drive out to the suburbs of Kyiv, towns like Bucha and Borodyanka, where Russian troops committed countless atrocities was a sobering and somber experience.

Entire apartment blocks there have been obliterated by Russian bombs.

And even in the far west of the country, near the border of Poland, one of the most peaceful parts of the country, you don’t space the effects of the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nl0pj_0fadfuuA00
Courtesy Tom Soufi Burridge - PHOTO: Tom walking his dog along the Dnipro river in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2016.

My first night back in the country, in that region, the air raid sirens sounded. Locals barely flinch now when they go off.

My former home town Kyiv still has its charm.

But the war is pervasive. There is no real morning rush hour down Khreschatyk, the city’s main avenue near our former apartment. And every single person here is living this war.

Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war

Everyone knows people who are fighting for the Ukrainian military, people who have left their homes to seek safety abroad and people who have been killed by Putin’s invasion. But the determination, ingenuity and passion of Ukrainians, which I knew so well back then, is still alive and kicking today.

If anything, those characteristics have become more emboldened since Putin invaded Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Top oligarch is secretly recorded saying Putin 'has blood cancer' as experts match his limp and extreme Covid distancing to recovery from surgery

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', a Russian oligarch has claimed according to a new report, amid on-going speculation about the strongman's health. An audio recording of the oligarch's comments was obtained by a Western venture capitalist and shared with New Lines magazine, the publication said. In it,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainians
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

At the core of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine is the notion of sovereignty — and in particular, whether Ukraine deserves it. Ukrainians, and the vast majority of people and governments in the rest of the world, say it does. Russia, which invaded the country in late February in an attempt to overthrow its government and make it into a subservient vassal state, says it doesn’t. Apparently, U.S. Senator Rand Paul also believes Ukraine isn’t a state, based on this head-scratching exchange with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

ABC News

644K+
Followers
153K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy