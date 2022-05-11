ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Interactive analysis of biosurfactants in fruit-waste fermentation samples using BioSurfDB and MEGAN

By Gabriela Fiori da Silva
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgroindustrial waste, such as fruit residues, are a renewable, abundant, low-cost, commonly-used carbon source. Biosurfactants are molecules of increasing interest due to their multifunctional properties, biodegradable nature and low toxicity, in comparison to synthetic surfactants. A better understanding of the associated microbial communities will aid prospecting for biosurfactant-producing microorganisms. In this...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Stress"“strain and acoustic emission characteristics of cement-based materials used to simulate soft rock with fractures

Instability failure in rock mass engineering is closely related to expansion of joint fissures. In this study, uniaxial compression tests and acoustic emission (AE) measurements were carried out simultaneously on specimens of soft rock-like material with different fracture angles and connectivity values to better understand their influence on the deformation and failure of the material. The stress"“strain curve and AE signal of fractured soft rock-like material are similar to those of intact soft rock-like; specifically, they exhibit a compaction, elastic deformation, stable fracture development, and unstable fracture development. The main differences between fractured and intact material occur during post-peak failure stage. Under the combined influence of fracture angle and connectivity, the uniaxial compressive strength of fractured soft rock-like material (\(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}}\)) is lower than that of the intact soft rock-like material (fcu), and can be described by the relationship \(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}} = f_{cu} \cdot \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the strength reduction coefficient, fitted as \(\alpha = 0.8228 + 0.00411x - 0.00789y\). In this equation, x is the fracture angle (\(^\circ\)) and y is the fracture connectivity (%). Under uniaxial compression, the main types of secondary cracks were wing cracks and secondary coplanar cracks. The specimen with a fracture angle of 30Â° mainly underwent tensile failure under loading, whereas those with fracture angles of 45Â° and 60Â°mainly experienced shear failure under high-connectivity conditions (45%).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Spintronics: How an atom-thin insulator helps transport spins

An intermediate layer consisting of a few atoms is helping to improve the transport of spin currents from one material to another. Until now, this process involves significant losses. A team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Microstructure Physics, and the Freie Universität Berlin reports in the ACS scientific journal Nano Letters on how this can be avoided. The researchers thus demonstrate important new insights relevant for many spintronic applications, including energy-efficient and ultra-fast storage technologies of the future.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

New happenings at Nature Methods

It's been a busy start to 2022 in the editorial offices of Nature Methods. We summarize several developments here: new content types, editorial initiatives, travel and outreach, and recent Focus issues. New content types. This month we are delighted to introduce a new column, Lab & Life, written by our...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Materials go retro

Retrosynthesis is a common strategy for the design of synthetic routes to organic molecules. Implementing the concept in materials science is a further step towards guided approaches to materials synthesis. Organic chemists often use retrosynthetic analysis to find synthetic routes to target molecules, including those with a diverse range of...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Surfactant#Biofuels#Fermentation
Nature.com

Synthesis and target annotation of the alkaloid GB18

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Ingestion of alkaloid metabolites from the bark of Galbulimima...
SCIENCE
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Phys.org

Enzymes discovered in capybara gut could accelerate utilization of agroindustrial waste

Converting agroindustrial waste into molecules of interest to society, such as biofuels and biochemicals, is one of the ways to mitigate dependence on oil and other fossil fuels. As one of the world's largest producers of plant biomass, Brazil is well-placed to lead this transition, but lignocellulosic raw materials (containing lignin, hemicellulose and cellulose) are hard to deconstruct, or (more technically put) recalcitrant to microbial and enzymatic degradation.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
Nature.com

A link to the past

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Having a sense of the history of research and clinical practice is valuable. With that in mind, we now publish Journal Club articles that focus on historical papers that are of particular significance, a link from past to present. The pace of...
CANCER
Nature.com

A novel bicyclic lactone and other polyphenols from the commercially important vegetable Anthriscus cerefolium

Garden chervil, Anthriscus cerefolium (L.) Hoffm. is an important herb commonly applied in Norwegian large-scale commercial kitchens. This species is a highly enriched source of phenolics, containing 1260Â mg gallic acid equivalents (GAE) 100"“1Â g DM, however, the individual phenolic compounds have been scarcely characterized. Here we report on the qualitative and quantitative content of phenolics in garden chervil. The structure of the main phenolic compound was elucidated to be the previously undescribed compound 1,3-dicaffeoyl-5-malonyl-Î´-quinide (1) by means of 1D- and 2D NMR and high-resolution mass spectrometry. The known flavones apigenin 7-O-Î²-(2"³-apiofuranosylglucopyranoside) (="‰apiin) (2), apigenin 7-(2"³-apiosyl-6"³-malonylglucoside) (3) and luteolin 7-glucoside (4) were also identified. Compound 3 is reported for the first time from this plant species. The main phenolic compound, 1,3-dicaffeoyl-5-malonyl-Î´-quinide, exhibited moderate cytotoxicity towards acute monocytic leukaemia cells (MOLM-13) and rat kidney epithelial cells (NRK) with EC50 between 400 and 600Â ÂµM.
Nature.com

Novel brown adipose tissue candidate genes predicted by the human gene connectome

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is a promising therapeutic target against obesity. Therefore, research on the genetic architecture of BAT could be key for the development of successful therapies against this complex phenotype. Hypothesis-driven candidate gene association studies are useful for studying genetic determinants of complex traits, but they are dependent upon the previous knowledge to select candidate genes. Here, we predicted 107 novel-BAT candidate genes in silico using the uncoupling protein one (UCP1) as the hallmark of BAT activity. We first identified the top 1% of human genes predicted by the human gene connectome to be biologically closest to the UCP1, estimating 167 additional pathway genes (BAT connectome). We validated this prediction by showing that 60 genes already associated with BAT were included in the connectome and they were biologically closer to each other than expected by chance (p"‰<"‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16). The rest of genes (107) are potential candidates for BAT, being also closer to known BAT genes and more expressed in BAT biopsies than expected by chance (p"‰<"‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; p"‰="‰4.39"‰Ã—"‰10"“02). The resulting new list of predicted human BAT genes should be useful for the discovery of novel BAT genes and metabolic pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gaming stereochemistry

R/S Chemistry is a free, game-based learning tool for students to practise stereochemical assignments in an interactive setting, leading to increased student engagement in the topic. Stereochemistry is an essential concept inÂ introductory organic chemistry courses. Learning the concepts of stereochemistry, however, requires students to visualize the structures of molecules...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Simultaneous assessment of spontaneous cage activity and voluntary wheel running in group-housed mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08349-z, published online 15 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Annika Reuser was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Martin Bahls. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to martin.bahls@uni-greifswald.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-volatile organic compounds in exhaled breath particles correspond to active tuberculosis

Human breath contains trace amounts of non-volatile organic compounds (NOCs) which might provide non-invasive methods for evaluating individual health. In previous work, we demonstrated that lipids detected in exhaled breath aerosol (EBA) could be used as markers of active tuberculosis (TB). Here, we advanced our analytical platform for characterizing small metabolites and lipids in EBA samples collected from participants enrolled in clinical trials designed to identify molecular signatures of active TB. EBA samples from 26 participants with active TB and 73 healthy participants were processed using a dual-phase extraction method, and metabolites and lipids were identified via mass spectrometry database matching. In total, 13 metabolite and 9 lipid markers were identified with statistically different optimized relative standard deviation values between individuals diagnosed with active TB and the healthy controls. Importantly, EBA lipid profiles can be used to separate the two sample types, indicating the diagnostic potential of the identified molecules. A feature ranking algorithm reduced this number to 10 molecules, with the membrane glycerophospholipid, phosphatidylinositol 24:4, emerging as the top driver of segregation between the two groups. These results support the use of this approach to identify consistent NOC signatures from EBA samples in active TB cases. This suggests the potential to apply this method to other human diseases which alter respiratory NOC release.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy