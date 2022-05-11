SF1 - Which country/entry did you most want to go through?

Hi everyone, I'm new here ( although I've been reading this forums for a few years) and this is my first post. Just before the first lockdown in 2020, I bought a new tv. It's a Blaupunkt 40" LED. Model number 40/1480-GB-11B-FEG-UK. About 2 months ago it started switching itself off and on. When I say on, it was just a blue screen, no picture and no sound. I had a look online and it showed me how to reset it using the buttons on the set. Eventually a sound came on, it was some radio channel., but no tv channels and no picture. I tried resetting the tv remote too as suggested on the internet but still no joy. I'm reluctant to get rid of it yet until I've exhausted every avenue to see if anyone can help. So can any of you kind people on these forums help in anyway? Thanks in advance.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO