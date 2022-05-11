ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

SF1 - Which country/entry did you most want to go through?

By R2Y5A0N2
 1 day ago

Croatia, not surprised it didn't make it though as I rarely like the most popular songs. Very surprised Albania has only got one vote on this poll! It being a NQ was definitely...

Daily Mail

Stunningly preserved 700-year-old SHIP discovered beneath the streets of Tallinn was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network stretching from England to Russia

A 700-year-old ship that was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network formed in 1356 that stretched from England to Russia – has been found just five feet beneath the streets of Tallinn. The 80ft-long vessel, thought to be a 13th-century Hanseatic cog, was found...
Eurovision 2022 Semi 2 Discussion Thread - BBC3, 8pm, Thursday 12th May

Hi all and welcome to the official discussion thread for tonight’s second semi final!. Once again we join Scott Mills and Rylan Clark at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, to see 10 more countries qualify for the grand final on Saturday. We’ll also be seeing snippets of performances from...
Thrillist

Welcome to the Best National Parks in Europe

When you think of national parks, it’s easy to think of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, or Zion. But we shouldn’t be so hemisphere-centric. Indeed, there’s a whole cohort of European international parks that should be on everyone’s bucket list, from hardcore outdoorsy-types to those just starting to dip their toes in.
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
Music
Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ARTnews

Workers in Spain Discover Ancient Phoenician Necropolis During Water Supply Upgrade

Click here to read the full article. A group of workers in Andalusia, an autonomous region in Spain, happened upon a surprising discovery while they were performing upkeep on water supplies: an ancient necropolis that could date back as far as the 5th century BCE. The Guardian reports that the necropolis may have once been used by the Phoenicians, who spread their roots across the eastern portion of the Mediterranean. The necropolis was discovered in Osuna, a town primarily known to those outside Spain for acting as a location for the TV series Game of Thrones. Osuna is also host to a...
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
Blaupunkt tv won't work

Hi everyone, I'm new here ( although I've been reading this forums for a few years) and this is my first post. Just before the first lockdown in 2020, I bought a new tv. It's a Blaupunkt 40" LED. Model number 40/1480-GB-11B-FEG-UK. About 2 months ago it started switching itself off and on. When I say on, it was just a blue screen, no picture and no sound. I had a look online and it showed me how to reset it using the buttons on the set. Eventually a sound came on, it was some radio channel., but no tv channels and no picture. I tried resetting the tv remote too as suggested on the internet but still no joy. I'm reluctant to get rid of it yet until I've exhausted every avenue to see if anyone can help. So can any of you kind people on these forums help in anyway? Thanks in advance.
BBC1 this Saturday night (14).

Hate to see ratings for a political influenced programme that's long past it's sell by date. Definitely Made my Mind up. And it ain't watching this. So that’ll be the programme that rates better and costs less than what would otherwise be on a Saturday night on BBC 1.
