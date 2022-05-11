ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

Eagle of the Week- Jacee Hoffman (5/9-5/14)

By Admin
 1 day ago

One of the most ridiculous feats in all of sports is a perfect game. To not allow a single runner to get on base is incredibly difficult and incredibly rare, requiring intense focus and the mental ability to not make a single mistake through an entire game. Kent City's own Jacee...

KC JV Baseball

Tonight the Eagles hosted the Tri County Vikings in a non conference double header. The first game was an absolute slug fest by both sides, unfortunately the Eagles came up just short losing 18-16. However, in the second game the Eagles bats never had the chance to cool down and cruised to an 11-0 mercy over the Vikings. The offensive attack was led by Derek Rodenberg with 5 hits and Tanner Carlson with 4 hits. Defensively, Zach Flegal shut down the Vikings in game 2 giving up only 2 hits and having 9 strikeouts. The Eagles play at Coopersville High School on Saturday in an invitational and will take on Comstock Park at 10 am in their first matchup.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Fall to Hopkins, 0-6

The Middle School Girls Soccer team played against Hopkins last night. In the first half, the Eagles played hard to keep Hopkins away from the goal as much as possible. Avery Lantzer and Janeth Yanez were the dynamic duo; they played aggressively and moved quick to the ball. The Eagles tried bringing the ball up the field, but Hopkins would take it and bring it back to the Eagles’ side. Hopkins’ offense looked for passes and got past the Eagles’ defensive line and scored 5 goals.
HOPKINS, MI
Kent City Soccer Falls to Lakeview, 3-7

Kent City Varsity Soccer traveled to Lakeview last night to face off against the Wildcats. With this being the last conference game, the Eagles went in hoping for a win. In the first half of the games, the Eagles were definitely a little off, struggling to pass the ball upfield and letting the Wildcat forwards get breakaways through the defense. The Wildcats were able to send in two goals in the first 20 minutes of the game. Finally, the Eagles were able to get some shooting opportunities. With 6 minutes left of the half, sophomore Maddie Geers passed the ball through to senior Olivia Hearth. The Wildcat defense was no where to be seen so Hearth took a shot from outside the 18 and landed the Eagles our first goal. Unfortunately, the Wildcats were able to squeeze two more goals past our defense and goalie, ending the half Eagles 1, Wildcats 4.
KENT CITY, MI
Kent City Boys Golf Team Records Their Highest Finish This Season

The Kent City boys golf team continued to battle in league play yesterday, earning a 3rd place finish in an important CSAA event at Central Montcalm. Playing at Brookside golf course, the Eagles came in at 371 as a team, which earned them their best finish this season at a conference event. The Eagles were behind first place Big Rapids, and second place Reed City. Leading the team was Brock Hearth with a 89, Toby Maycroft 92, RJ Mortensen 93, and Adrian Hernandez with a 97. Hayden Carlson finished at 100 and Blake Carlson at 106. The boys played well, and since it was the second time playing Brookside this season, the boys came into the event with some confidence.
KENT CITY, MI
EAGLES FIGHT BACK IN GAME 2; PICKS UP 2 WINS OVER HESPERIA

Last night the Varsity Baseball Team hosted the Hesperia Panthers at Cornerstone University. They were looking at taking 2 games from the Panthers to stay atop the Conference Standings. At the end of the night, that is just what they did, but it didn’t come easy. Game 1 was all the Eagles and they came out and scored 4 runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Eagles would add 3 more in the second inning and 2 more in the third inning on their way to a 11-1 win in six innings. Kent City would finish with 10 hits offensively and was lead by Tyler Brummel who was 3 for 4 with a Double, Triple, and 4 RBI’s and Webb Longcore who was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and 2 runs scored. Other Eagles with hits were Troy Atwood who was 1 for 1 with 3 walks, Justin Mack who was 1 for 3 with a Triple and 1 RBI, Josh Anderson who was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI’s, Kyler Larson who was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI, and Zane Kik who was 1 for 4 with a run scored. Kyler Larson got the start on the mound pitching 5 complete innings allowing 0 hits, 1 walk, and finished with 14 strikeouts. Webb Longcore pitched the sixth inning allowing just 1 hit.
KENT CITY, MI
Kent City Boys Golf Team Defeats West Michigan Christian By 18 Strokes!

The KC varsity golf team defeated West Michigan Christian last night at Moss Ridge by 18 strokes in a dual match. Kent City was lead by Adrian Hernandez with a 44 and RJ Mortensen with a 46. Kent City remains undefeated in dual matches this year. It was our warmest day of golf so far this season.
KENT CITY, MI
Allendale for the Win

On Monday, the Middle School Girls Soccer team played Allendale for their second time this season. The Eagles knew this was a tough opponent, but their mindset was to comeback from the last time they played, especially because it was a different Allendale team. In the first half, the Eagles...
ALLENDALE, MI
Eagles Place 4th At The CSAA Event at Kent City (Played at Clear Lake Golf Club as a makeup event)

The Kent City Boys golf team played at Clear Lake Golf Club in Big Rapids today, in a makeup match from last week held at Kent City. The boys came in 4th place out of 12 teams, shooting a 364 for the match. In first place was Big Rapids at 328, 2nd Reed City at 335, 3rd place Tri County at 359, KC at 364 followed by Chip Hills at 381. The Eagles were only 5 strokes behind third place.
KENT CITY, MI

