A crash between an Alford LP Gas truck and a passenger vehicle nearly ended in tragedy on Friday, May 13, after the liquified propane truck rolled over after striking a tree on SH 146 just south of CR 2089 between Hardin and Moss Hill. Both vehicles were southbound on SH 146 when they were involved in a collision, according to DPS Trooper Corey Prantil, though both drivers reportedly gave different accounts of how the accident happened.

HARDIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO