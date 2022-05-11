76ers' Shake Milton: Gets involved during blowout

Montgomery did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four. Montgomery fell behind 2-0 after three innings, and he was pulled with one out in the fifth after throwing 86 pitches. The left-hander issued a season-high three free passes and yielded six hits for the second time this season, but he still managed to extend his streak of giving up two runs or fewer to six games. Montgomery has yet to find his way into the win column this season despite compiling a solid 3.06 ERA over 35.1 frames. He'll go for his first victory when he faces Baltimore on the road next week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO