Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Shake Milton: Gets involved during blowout

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Milton registered nine points (2-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: No-decision despite strong outing

Morton didn't factor into the decision Saturday against San Diego despite allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six frames. Morton had a disappointing start to the season, carrying a 5.65 ERA through his first six outings while failing to strike out more than five batters in a single start. He looked much more like himself Saturday and is now riding a streak of two straight strong performances, as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his previous start. The veteran righty will look to make it three good starts in a row next week in Miami.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg injury in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and Point couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. Point tried to gut out one shift early in the second but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is unlikely to return to Saturday's game.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds for each team, top prospects

The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies' Ja Morant reacts to heartbreaking photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner amid detention in Russia

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant couldn’t help but be worried about WNBA star Brittney Griner amid her detention in Russia that has been going on for three months now. Griner has been arrested back in February after Russian custom officials reportedly found vape cartridges in her luggage. The said cartridges allegedly contained hashish oil, derived from cannabis, which warrants 10 years of prison time in the nation.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save but earns win

Hendriks (1-2) was credited with the win after blowing a save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one run one on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings. The closer was put in a tough situation in the eighth inning, entering with one out and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' winning streak snapped at 11 games with blowout loss vs. Nationals

For the first time in 13 days, the Houston Astros lost a game Saturday night. The Astros got blown out by the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park to snap their 11-game winning streak (WAS 13, HOU 6), tied for the longest in baseball this season (the New York Yankees won 11 straight games from April 22 to May 3).
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Philadelphia Union habit of blowing leads gets worse against a 10-man New York Red Bulls side

Two teams with intertwined fates met in Chester on Saturday with the top spot in the Eastern Conference on the line. While the New York Red Bulls played 35 minutes of the match with only ten men, they were able to claw back a goal for a 1-1 draw. Up a goal from Daniel Gazdag and a man thanks to Dylan Nealis second yellow in the 55th minute, Union manager Jim Curtin will view this as another two points dropped for his team after a Luquinhos equalizer ran their winless streak to five matches in a row.
HARRISON, NJ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Tosses five scoreless frames

Keuchel did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out three. Keuchel tamed a red-hot New York offense, yielding only one extra-base hit (a double by Giancarlo Stanton) and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard for five frames. The veteran left-hander has rebounded since giving up seven earned runs in one inning against Cleveland on April 20, surrendering just six runs across 20 frames over his subsequent four starts. Keuchel is tentatively lined up to next take the mound in Kansas City on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around effort in Game 6 win

Brown closed Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 41 minutes. Brown finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for a second consecutive...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Stars in critical Game 6

Tatum amassed 46 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the Celtics facing elimination, Tatum found his three-point stoke and finished with playoff highs...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Robert Williams injury update: Celtics big man upgraded to questionable for Game 7 vs. Bucks

As the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 7 on Sunday, there's a chance they could get back big man Robert Williams III, who is officially listed as questionable. Williams, who has missed the last three games of this series against the Bucks, has been dealing with left knee soreness, but Boston has upgraded him to questionable for Sunday afternoon's showdown.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Lone bright spot off bench

Connaughton produced 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Connaughton was the lone Bucks' role player to find any offensive rhythm during Game 6. With Khris Middleton (hamstring) still...
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win

Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Goes just 4.1 innings Saturday

Montgomery did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four. Montgomery fell behind 2-0 after three innings, and he was pulled with one out in the fifth after throwing 86 pitches. The left-hander issued a season-high three free passes and yielded six hits for the second time this season, but he still managed to extend his streak of giving up two runs or fewer to six games. Montgomery has yet to find his way into the win column this season despite compiling a solid 3.06 ERA over 35.1 frames. He'll go for his first victory when he faces Baltimore on the road next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Paul was a one-man wrecking ball. His first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second was a hard drive down the right side and a move inside through TJ Brodie's feet. He kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. Paul filled in for an injured Brayden Point on the night and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward (22:03). Point's injury looks serious, so Paul will get every opportunity to fill his skates in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Team's leading scorer after Round 1

Slavin picked up two assists in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Slavin quietly leads all Canes with eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in seven games. He continues to impress and build on a career regular season (42 points). And at just 28, Slavin is coming into the prime of his career. He will be a target at drafts next year.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rowan Wick: Logs shaky save

Wick saved Saturday's 4-2 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in one inning. After Chicago scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead, Wick was brought in for the save and permitted the first two batters to reach base, bringing the tying run to the plate. The 29-year-old was able to retaliate and strike out three of the next four batters -- surrendering a run-scoring single as well -- to secure the victory. Wick has now registered three of Chicago's last four saves and has struck out an impressive 17 batters in 12.2 innings while posting a 1.42 ERA.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Max Domi: Carries Canes to win

Domi had two goals and an assist in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston in their Eastern Conference First Round series on Saturday. Domi's first goal put the Canes up 2-0 early in the second period and stood as the winner. He grabbed a loose puck at the left post and tucked it in the net; it was his first Stanley Cup playoff goal. Domi's second was a one-timer from the right hash marks at 10:33 of the second period. He had failed to deliver consistent offense in Raleigh after his arrival at the deadline, but all that is forgotten with a massive lift to carry the Canes to a Game 7 win.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Rides slider to victory

Rogers (2-4) gave up one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Brewers. He picked up the win. Rogers' slider was the story in this one, as he got a career-high eight total whiffs on 15 swings against the pitch. This was the second start in a row where he threw his slider more than his changeup, which used to be his best pitch but has been more hittable this season. This was his first start without walking a batter since his last start of 2021. He lines up to face Atlanta at home next weekend.
MIAMI, FL

