A rodeo horse in Logan County, Oklahoma has died after contracting rabies. According to the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC), the Quarter Horse gelding developed neurological signs the last week of April and was confirmed to have the viral disease on May 5. He was euthanized shortly after due to a worsening condition. Three additional horses on the premises who were in the same pasture as the gelding have been placed under a 6 month official quarantine to monitor for signs of illness.

LOGAN COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO