SWV to headline Black Arts and Cultural Festival at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — SWV, an all-girl R&B vocal trio, is set to headline the 2022 Black Arts and Cultural Festival. The festival is Saturday, August 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza.

The Black Arts and Cultural Festival celebrates Black history and culture with the support of vendors and free entertainment that everyone will enjoy,” said Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “I want to thank the new sponsor of this event, the UpState New York Black Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber’s generosity will help us bring an exciting lineup of music, art, dance, and activities to the Empire State Plaza for this fun cultural event.”

SWV was formed in 1992 and produced a string of hits including “I’m So Into You,” “Right Here,” “Downtown,” “Weak,” and “You’re Always On My Mind.” In May 2021, SWV was added to Billboard’s “Top 40 Female Groups of All Time” across all music genres.

“The UpState New York Black Chamber of Commerce and Albany Black Chamber are proud to be the official title sponsor of the 2022 Black Arts and Cultural Festival,” said UpState New York Black Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Anthony Gaddy. “‘BlackFest,’ as it is known to many of us, has a rich history in the City of Albany. We are honored to be a part of that tradition and honored to partner with New York State for this year’s festival. We look forward to introducing some of our members to the community as well as meeting some of the business owners and entrepreneurs who will be on hand.”

A full lineup of festivals and concerts is returning for the 2022 Summer at the Plaza season. OGS will continue to announce the lineup of events and performances in the coming weeks.

The Empire State Plaza Capital Concert series kicks off on July 6 with a performance by Moe . Pat Benatar and guitarist Neil Giraldo are also set to perform on July 13. Starship featuring Mickey Thomas is headlining New York State’s Fourth Of July Celebration.

