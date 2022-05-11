ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoyne, PA

Free CPR class being held for Midstate community

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of CPR & AED Awareness week, West Shore Regional Police Department and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center are offering a free Family & Friends CPR class on Thursday, June 9th. American Heart Association-trained instructors will be...

