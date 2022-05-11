South Georgia man sentenced to federal prison after distributing child pornography

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJBF) – One South Georgia man is behind bars after admitting to sharing images of child sexual exploitation.

Authorities say Clarence Eugene Barr, 33, of Broxton, Georgia, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Barr has been ordered by U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker to register as a sex offender and to serve 10 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

According to the court documents and several testimonies, an FBI investigation determined that Barr had access to hundreds of images of child sexual exploitation and shared some of them in a chatroom where he also discussed accessing children for victimization.

Investigators say Barr was arrested in May 2021.

If anyone has any information on suspected child sexual exploitation, you can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or you can click here .

