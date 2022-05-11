ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

South Georgia man sentenced to federal prison after distributing child pornography

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWLCo_0fadZ8CT00

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJBF) – One South Georgia man is behind bars after admitting to sharing images of child sexual exploitation.

Authorities say Clarence Eugene Barr, 33, of Broxton, Georgia, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Barr has been ordered by U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker to register as a sex offender and to serve 10 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

ALSO ON WJBF: Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Augusta

According to the court documents and several testimonies, an FBI investigation determined that Barr had access to hundreds of images of child sexual exploitation and shared some of them in a chatroom where he also discussed accessing children for victimization.

Investigators say Barr was arrested in May 2021.

If anyone has any information on suspected child sexual exploitation, you can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or you can click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Seneca man accused of soliciting a minor

WALHALLA, South Carolina (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca man Thursday for soliciting a minor. Deputies said around 2:15 p.m., 36-year-old Justin Turner Cheek was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center from the Warrants Bureau on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the […]
SENECA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broxton, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Public records law violated after arrest of 2012 person of interest in Brittanee Drexel case, expert says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has denied News13 access to an incident report for the arrest of a man who was named a person of interest in 2012 in connection with the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. Denying access to the report violates South Carolina’s public records law, according to Jay […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Arrest made in Belvedere fake bomb threat

BELVEDERE, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation revealed a man faked a bomb threat at a Belvedere gas station. 41-year-old Christopher Lee Bragg was arrested on two charges including: Conveying False Information Regarding Attempted Use of a Destructive Device and Hoax Devise or Replica of Destructive Device […]
BELVEDERE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Child Pornography#Prison#Child Exploitation#Fbi Investigation#Violent Crime#District Court#Fbi
WJBF

Aiken County man arrested for kidnapping, arson, and other crimes

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars after being arrested for numerous crimes. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen C. Wright, 51, was arrested for Kidnapping, Arson, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Drug Possession, and several traffic violations including Driving under a Suspended […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Documents list Raymond Moody’s obstructing justice offense date as same day Brittanee Drexel went missing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The offense date listed for Raymond Moody’s obstructing justice charge is listed as the same date Brittanee Drexel disappeared, according to a background check from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Raymond Moody, 62, of Georgetown, was arrested May 4 and charged with obstructing justice. It’s unclear if Moody’s arrest […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hosting community shred day

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community shred day on Wednesday, May 18th. Organizers say this event is being used as a safeguard against identity theft. Community Shred Day will take place at 400 Walton Way in Augusta, Georgia from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. Organizers are asking […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

74-year-old man drowns on West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Georgia (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drowning at West Point Lake. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 74-year-old, Randall Wilson of Carrollton, Georgia. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on May 12, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the Yellow Jacket Boat […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WJBF

U.S. Senators Warnock and Ossoff secure more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The state of Georgia will receive an influx of funding for federal housing. On Friday, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) have announced that they secured more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Planning […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and […]
FALL RIVER, MA
WJBF

Perdue suit pushing election fraud claims dismissed by judge

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue that alleged fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in the state’s most populous county during the 2020 general election. Perdue filed the lawsuit, along with an individual voter, in December a few days after he announced that he […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy