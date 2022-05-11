Fantasy baseball: Recent batch of rookies can help your team

Another week, another batch of top prospects gets promoted to the majors.

On the heels of Beau Brieske , MJ Melendez , and Jack Suwinski , another wave arrived with Royce Lewis , Jose Miranda , George Kirby , and Alek Thomas . So let's assess their fantasy value.

■ Detroit drafted Brieske in the 27th round of the 2019 draft, and he was named the Tigers minor league pitcher of the year in 2021 after combining for a 9-4 record with a 3.12 ERA and 116 strikeouts with West Michigan and Erie.

The right-hander was assigned to Toledo to begin the 2022 season, where he went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts, striking out nine in 10 innings. He made his debut with the Tigers on April 23, and has gone 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA in three starts.

The 24-year-old should get a few more starts, including against Oakland at home on Thursday, but he could be back with the Mud Hens when Matt Manning and Casey Mize return from injuries. Unless Brieske has a stellar outing or two, wait on picking him up.

■ Melendez, a second round pick by Kansas City in 2017, has been splitting time behind the plate with Salvador Perez since being called up. Melendez is hitting .313 through Tuesday, with one run driven in.

The Royals have a prime prospect in Melendez, who led the minor leagues with 41 home runs in 2021, and hit .288 over 123 games in Double-A and Triple-A. The left-handed hitting 23-year-old should stick in the majors, so pick him up if he's available. His time has come.

■ Pittsburgh promoted Suwinski to the majors on April 26, and he hit his first home run on Monday. He is only hitting .205, but he has four RBIs and has only struck out seven times in 41 plate appearances through Tuesday.

Suwinski, 23, has some pop and a little bit of speed. It looks like he has secured a spot in the Pirates' outfield, though he bats in the bottom third of the order. If you need a backup, grab him and see if he can hit close to .250 with double digit homers.

■ The cream of the current rookie crop is Kirby, Seattle's 24-year-old right-hander. Drafted with the 20th pick in 2019, Kirby can hit 100 mph, but also has a great changeup in his repertoire.

In his MLB debut on Sunday, Kirby threw six shutout innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out seven, and gave up four hits and no walks. His has tremendous control, which should keep him in the majors. He is scheduled to start again on Saturday against Max Scherzer and the New York Mets.

Kirby is already 72 percent rostered in CBS leagues, so pick him up if he's available.

■ Next on your radar is Thomas, who hit .313 with 18 homers and 13 steals over Double-A and Triple-A for Arizona last year. The 22-year-old outfielder, taken in the second round of the 2018 draft, hit four home runs and stole three bases before being called up by the Diamondbacks.

Thomas doesn't strike out a lot, but he'll have to provide some offense while he starts because Carson Kelly is on the IL so Daulton Varsho shifts from outfield to catcher. Thomas is hitting .300 with two RBIs for Arizona, though he is hitting near the bottom of the batting order.

Put in a claim for him and reap the rewards if he finds his niche.

■ Which brings us to Minnesota's Lewis and Miranda. Lewis, a shortstop, has the tools to make it in the big leagues. The Twins' No. 1 prospect, taken with the first pick of the 2017 draft, has tremendous speed and good approach at the plate.

At 22 years old, he is with the Twins because Carlos Correa is on the IL, so Lewis will have to produce. He can play other positions, but Minnesota has a lot of moving parts. Pick Lewis up and see if he sticks.

That goes for Miranda, too. He is a great contact hitter, having struck out just once in 30 at-bats through Tuesday. But he is only hitting .133. If you've got an open roster spot, take a chance on him.

■ And keep an eye on the next crop of rookies who can be up soon. Watch for Boston first baseman Triston Casas , Baltimore pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and catcher Adley Rutschman , Pittsburgh shortstop Oneil Cruz , St. Louis second baseman Nolan Gorman , and Kansas City first baseman Nick Pratto .