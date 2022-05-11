ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson Football Player Jayvon Urena Dies

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
JJ Urena Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

The football community in Paterson is coming together in mourning the loss of a 22-year-old player.

Jayvon "JJ" Urena died on May 10

"Jayvon dedicated his life to playing football and spreading joy and laughter to those closest to him," reads a GoFundMe campaign for his family.

"His main objective was to make sure those around him were happy, even if it became before his own happiness. This single trait that he possessed was enough to gain a lifetime of friends that are truly hurt behind this loss."

The campaign had raised more than $4,700 as of May 11.

He leaves behind his mother Yadira Torres, his sister Arianna Haynes-Barksdale, his brother Tory Barksdale, and his grandfather Manual Torres A.KA “Pops.”

