On Tuesday, May 24, Oakland University and its Center for Civic Engagement will host a debate between U.S. Representatives Andy Levin and Haley Stevens as they campaign for the Democratic Party’s nomination in Michigan’s new 11th Congressional District. The event will take place from 7-8:30 p.m., in the Oakland Center Founders Ballrooms on OU’s campus.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO