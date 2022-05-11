ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZOOM Link to This Evening’s FWP Public Meeting

By Anne James
 3 days ago
HELENA –Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a statewide Zoom meeting at 6 p.m., to discuss changes to the fishing regulations process. The department is moving...

KSEN AM 1150

Medicaid/HMK Recipients Urged to Update Contact Information with DPHHS

(HELENA) In anticipation of the federal public health emergency (PHE) ending soon, Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials will soon launch an extensive outreach campaign to Montana Medicaid and Healthy Montana Kids (HMK) families about upcoming changes that could impact their healthcare coverage. One of the first...
HELENA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

The One That DIDN’T Get Away!

GREAT FALLS – For the third time in less than 15 months, a Montana angler has caught a new state record longnose sucker. Jonathon Miller with his catch: a new Montana record longnose sucker, taken on Hauser Reservoir, May 10, 2022. (Photo supplied by Montana FWP) Jonathon Miller with...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby Takes It To The People

The City of Shelby has scheduled a public hearing for this coming Monday (5/16) night over at city hall. Monday evening's meeting's to inform & update our city council & the public on the application to the Montana Coal Endowment Program Grant & Renewable Resource Grant program. Monday night's meeting will provide an excellent opportunity for members of our community to ask questions & voice opinions. Don't worry about a thing...if you'd like to submit a question prior to the meeting, please email lorette@gmail.com. The call-in number for the meeting is 467 1555, & an access code of 47123.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Veterans Benefits On The Way

A officer from Veterans Affairs will be arriving in the Golden Triangle next week to help our area veterans apply for their benefits. The officer will be in Shelby, Wednesday morning, from 9:30, to 11:30, up at the courthouse in Cut Bank, Wednesday, afternoon from 1:30, to 3:30, at the Glacier County Courthouse annex, & Thursday morning in Browning, at the Blackfeet Manpower Center from 9,to 11.Don't worry about a thing, Veterans Affairs is at your service.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby to Hold Public Hearings on Grant Applications

The City of Shelby will be holding a public hearing on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 6:30pm at Shelby City Hall for the purpose of updating the council and public of the applications to the Montana Coal Endowment Program Grant and Renewable Resource and Grant Program for wastewater system improvements.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Deescalating Choteau’s Population Explosion

East Slope Vet Clinic down in Choteau, will be hosting a FREE feline spay-neuter clinic this Saturday, morning beginning at 8. Appointments MUST be scheduled ahead of time, so this week's a good time to call East Slope at 466 3020, & get scheduled for Saturday.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Cleanup On In Browning

A community cleanup of the Willow Creek Cemetery has been scheduled for 5 o'clock this afternoon (Tuesday) in Browning. Family, friends & neighbors are encouraged to pitch in, & don't worry about a thing, trash bags WILL be provided.
BROWNING, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Chester Can Dig It

The Chester Garden Club's holding their annual plant sale this Tuesday, the 17th. They'll have flowers, vegetables & hanging baskets galore available from 9, until 5:30, at the Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Don't worry about a thing, credit cards will be accepted. Spring IS here, & Summer 22's on the way...
CHESTER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Mass Shooting In The City of Buffalo, New York

The City of Buffalo endured an unspeakable tragedy on Saturday. According to the Buffalo Police Department, a mass shooting occurred at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. 10 people were killed and 13 total were shot, according to police. The latest on the...
BUFFALO, NY
KSEN AM 1150

Sometimes a Bad Day is More Than Just a “Bad Day”…

Thanks to a a grant from the USDA, the MT Dept of Ag is now able to provide free counseling services to any Montanan working in Agriculture. The state ag department has established the Farm & Ranch Stress Assistance Network to ensure that farm and ranch families are receiving the support they need when experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, or other mental health concerns.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Choteau CANCELS Out

The Choteau Country Club has CANCELLED their cornhole tournament. The tournament had been scheduled for this Saturday (5/14.) You can call the clubhouse at 466 2020, for more information.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Let’s Make Shelby Bloom This Summer

Wake up & smell the beautiful flowers that fill our baskets on Main Street & the Central business distract. They're ours to enjoy because of the chamber's ongoing fundraising efforts & endeavors. If you'd like to lend a hand with the weeding in the concrete planters lining both Roosevelt Highway & Oilfield Avenue, or would like to volunteer to plant & care for several of the planters along the roadways, please email Lorette Carter at shbcdc@3rivers.net, or call her over at city hall at 434 5222. Let's give a shoutout to our good neighbors & friends who give back to the community by picking up garbage, cleaning tree lines & public areas along with planting & maintaining our green spaces. Together let's all make Shelby continue to bloom in '22!
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

FWP Announces New Process for Revising Fishing Regulations

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is taking a new approach to the fishing regulations review and development process. The new process will be simpler and allow the department to be more responsive to public input and resource needs. The biggest change the public will see is that...
HELENA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Going To Yellowstone In The Morning

I'll have the All New 20th Anniversary Edition of "A Ranger's Guide to Day Hikes" up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. Retired husband & wife park rangers Carol Shively & Roger Anderson, have authored this beautiful read sure to delight adventurers who are keen to experience Yellowstone National Park in all its' glory. Check out this NEW & updated edition with 5 new hikes, improved topo maps & all new photographs from Farcouintry Press at www.farcountrypress.com, & be the 1st in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question & WIN the book. Yellowstone, here I come...
LIFESTYLE
KSEN AM 1150

CELEBRATE MOTHER’S DAY WITH FREE FISHING

HELENA – No fishing licenses will be required Mother’s Day weekend, May 7 and 8. So grab your gear and your gal and head out to enjoy Montana’s countless rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs. Last year, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law Senate Bill 61, which makes...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

$25,000 (!) Headed To CB…If…

Cut Bank, YOU can make it happen! Cut Bank Trails is a finalist for a $25,000, State Farm Assist grant but...they need the area's votes to grab the loot. Through THIS Friday, you can vote daily at www.neighborhoodassist.com. Here's the deal, there's only 2 Montana group in the running, so this can & will work with your "local" support & votes.
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

OPI Invites Nominations for 2030 Teacher of the Year

HELENA – The Office of Public Instruction is now accepting nominations for Montana's 2023 Teacher of the Year. The Teacher of the Year award recognizes educators who elevate student success by empowering classroom innovation and enhancing pathways to teacher leadership. Anyone can fill out the simple nomination form before...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

UM Anthropologist Becomes 4th Montanan Elected to Prestigious Academy

MISSOULA – Anna Prentiss has made a career out of sifting through layers of history to reveal the daily lives of ancient people. Her efforts have led to layers of accolades. The University of Montana archaeologist and anthropologist already holds the rank of Regents Professor – the top professor rank awarded by the Montana University System – and now she has become only the fourth Montanan ever elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Oh, CRAP…(& Poker & Roulette Too)

Mike Walstad's hanging up his visor & retiring from First Bank of Montana, over in Chester. You're all invited for a night of Casino Royale at the Roadhouse Bar on Highway 2. The poker, craps & roulette fun will run from 6, to 9, tonight. Don't worry about a thing, light hors d' oeuvres will be provided.
CHESTER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UM Earns ‘Gold’ Military Friendly Designation

MISSOULA – Kyle Brekke admits feeling lost when he first found Missoula. A Minnesota native, Brekke kicked off his senior year of high school by signing up for the U.S. Marines. During five subsequent years in the infantry, he was stationed in Hawaii and deployed to Hong Kong, the Philippines, Korea and Japan. Afterwards he bounced around colleges in California, becoming an unhappy economics major.
MISSOULA, MT
