ZOOM Link to This Evening’s FWP Public Meeting

Wake up & smell the beautiful flowers that fill our baskets on Main Street & the Central business distract. They're ours to enjoy because of the chamber's ongoing fundraising efforts & endeavors. If you'd like to lend a hand with the weeding in the concrete planters lining both Roosevelt Highway & Oilfield Avenue, or would like to volunteer to plant & care for several of the planters along the roadways, please email Lorette Carter at shbcdc@3rivers.net, or call her over at city hall at 434 5222. Let's give a shoutout to our good neighbors & friends who give back to the community by picking up garbage, cleaning tree lines & public areas along with planting & maintaining our green spaces. Together let's all make Shelby continue to bloom in '22!

SHELBY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO