Who hasn't lost an afternoon to Google Maps — scrolling around some new city, checking out all the attractions, dipping into Street View and feeling like you're almost walking around yourself? While it's fun to explore like that, this is only possible because of the fantastic amount of place data Google's compiled, and made it available in such engaging format. At Google I/O 2022 the company's sharing its plans to take that to the next level, with a new 'immersive' view set to start coming to major cities around the world.

