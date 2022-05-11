ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atrium Health, owner of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, merging with Advocate Aurora Health

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Healthcare giants Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health have announced their merger on Wednesday.

“The world of healthcare as we know it is changing at warp speed – and it is rapidly becoming more digital, personalized, scientific and complex,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and chief executive officer of Atrium Health.

Wake Forest Baptist Health is now Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health cite six key areas of impact from their merger.

  • Clinical pre-eminence and safety
  • Health equity
  • Affordability
  • Next-generation workforce
  • Learning and discovery
  • Environmental sustainability

The companies will also commit $2 billion towards “disrupting the root causes of health inequities across both rural and urban underserved communities,” according to a press release announcing the merger.

They are also committing to reaching carbon neutrality by 2030 as well as creating over 20,000 new jobs.

Health officials give details about Wake Forest Baptist Health, Atrium Health merger

“Together, we can do more, be better and go faster, this combination harnesses our complementary strengths and expertise of our doctors, nurses and teammates to lead health care’s transformation for those we are so proud to serve,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health.

The new organization will now have roots in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Wisconsin and Illinois, serving over 5 million patients at over 1,000 sites of care.

The merger was unanimously approved by both the Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health Board of Directors.

“We share a bold vision for the future as we aspire to create a consumer-first system aimed at improving the lives of individuals across the diverse communities we serve,” said Edward J. Brown III, chair of Atrium Health’s board of directors.

The Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health brands will remain in use in their respective local markets, under the umbrella of the newly created Advocate Health brand. That means that Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will continue to go by that name.

The Wake Forest University School of Medicine will serve as the academic partner to Advocate Health. Advocate Health will also be using Charlotte as its main headquarters.

“This combination of two leading healthcare organizations will create even more opportunities for Wake Forest University School of Medicine to lead in academic research and education missions. Through access to an expansive clinical network, we will have a greater impact on training the next generation of physicians and healthcare workers, and be positioned to accelerate translational research, health equity, learning and discovery,” said Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente.

