Nashville, TN

Naomi Judd

allaccess.com
 2 days ago

CMT and Sandbox Live will present "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration," a live special from Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, in partnership with The Judd family, to honor the life and...

www.allaccess.com

Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
TMZ.com

Naomi Judd's Suicide the Result of Gunshot, Daughter Ashley Discloses

Naomi Judd committed suicide by firearm, and her daughter Ashley Judd explains the catastrophe of mental illness and how her mom couldn't process the love her friends, family and colleagues felt toward her. Ashley spoke with Diane Sawyer on 'GMA' about Naomi's death, the day before she was inducted into...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
Naomi Judd
KFIL Radio

33 Years Ago: Keith Whitley Dies

Thirty-three years ago today (May 9, 1989) was one of the saddest days in the history of country music: It was on that date that Keith Whitley died, at just 33 years old. Whitley was found dead in his home by his brother-in-law, Lane Palmer, who had been with the singer-songwriter earlier that morning. The two men had coffee and made plans for a day of golf and lunch. When Palmer returned, however, he found Whitley deceased in his bed; the country star's blood alcohol level was .47, and his cause of death was determined to be alcohol poisoning.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Remembers Naomi Judd: ‘Just Know That I Will Always Love You’

Dolly Parton has shared a heartfelt message in remembrance of her longtime friend Naomi Judd following her her death on Saturday (April 30). "I was so shocked to hear about Naomi's passing," Parton says in a message posted to her social media accounts. "Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music."
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton, Vince Gill + More Honor Naomi Judd at Private Memorial Service

Friends, family and fellow country singers gathered together to honor Naomi Judd's life at a private service on Saturday (May 7) in Nashville. Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs and more joined Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd in remembering their mother during an invitation-only service at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Music City.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Taste of Country

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Tribute Naomi Judd on the Bandwagon Tour [Watch]

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town remembered a late legend, Naomi Judd, during a recent Houston stop on their Bandwagon Tour. The two acts took the stage together for a rendition of "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)," a Judds hit from 1986. By the end of their performance of the ballad, Lambert and Little Big Town had the crowd singing along to the chorus, and an image of Judd appeared on the screen behind them.

