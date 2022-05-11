ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

State Police seek public assistance with stolen SUV investigation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Lowville is investigating the theft of a...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Unadilla Woman Arrested After Operating Vehicle Under Influence of Drugs

An Unadilla woman is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. The office says deputies responded to a one-car crash on County Highway 14 in Franklin and found 53-year-old Dorian Stewart behind the wheel. An investigation...
UNADILLA, NY
Man behind bars following Plattsburgh car theft

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have made an arrest following a reported car theft in the town of Plattsburgh. According to State Police, on May 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m. an individual was reported stealing a car from a location on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Suspect flees Plattsburgh police in stolen vehicle

Plattsburgh, NY — At around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, New York State Police received a report of an unidentified male who had allegedly threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck from a location on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh. The Plattsburgh Police...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Knife threat, stolen truck and chase lands man behind bars

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities said a strong-armed robbery quickly led to a chase through Plattsburgh and Beekmantown before a local man was taken into custody on multiple charges May 11. New York State Police were called to an undisclosed location on Route 3 at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after Dennis J....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
State Police arrest Clinton County man on several charges including Robbery 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, State Police received a report of an individual stealing a car from a location on State Route 3, in the town of Plattsburgh. After police responded to the scene, it was determined an unidentified male suspect threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Troopers arrest a Montour Falls man for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Without Owner Consent.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:01a.m., the State Police out of Horseheads responded to a Erie Materials, in the town of Horseheads, regarding a Dodge Grand Caravan being taken without permission. The Investigation revealed that John T. Connor, age 35, from Montour Falls, had taken the vehicle which troopers located at the Relax Inn, in the town of Montour Falls.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
State Police are investigating a body located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County.

New York State Police in Wolcott are asking the public for help in identifying a body that was located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Ingersoll Drive after fishermen reported finding a body along the shoreline. At this time the remains, which appear to have been in the water for an extended period of time, are unidentified and have been transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Trooper injured in Jefferson County car crash

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A State Trooper was sent to Syracuse on Thursday morning following a two-vehicle car crash in Jefferson County. According to New York State Police, at 6:25 a.m. on May 12, State Trooper Alicia Gorka was driving a 2022 Ford Fusion on Route 342 when her vehicle was hit by a 2019 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Ford
Public Safety
Investigation
Off-duty Village of Chester officer dies unexpectedly

The Village of Chester Police Department is mourning one of its own who unexpectedly died off duty from natural causes. Officer John Grzywaczewski, 44, died at home Monday, according to Police Chief Timothy McGuire. The law enforcement veteran had been with the department for 16 years and with New York...
CHESTER, NY
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Announces Multiple Arrests

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrests of several people for various offenses. The office says 46-year-old Gweyn Brockway was charged with 21 counts of Forgery in the 2nd degree and one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree after they say she took $17,000 from a woman.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
State Police arrest a Corning man for DWI.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on a motorist on State Route 34, in the town of Van Etten. While interviewing the driver, Jeremy B. Crane, age 43, from Corning, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Crane.
CORNING, NY
State Police charge man for alleged drunken driving in Trenton

TRENTON- A man from out of state is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday when the New York State Police in Remsen arrested Adam M. Belhumeur, 39, of Glendale, RI. He is officially charged with one count of aggravated DWI...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
State Police arrest Peru man for Criminal Mischief 3rd degree

On May 10, 2022, State Police arrested Richard A. Carnahan, Jr., 37, of Peru, for Criminal Mischief 3rd degree. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 4:24 p.m., State Police were called to Labarre Street in the town of Plattsburgh for a report of criminal mischief. A preliminary investigation determined that...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Police looking for man who purchased mower with fraudulent card

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police Investigators at Ithaca are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who purchased a lawnmower with a fraudulent credit card. On March 7, 2022, the man pictured is accused of using a fraudulent credit card to purchase a zero-turn lawn mower at Little’s Law Equipment […]
NEWFIELD, NY

