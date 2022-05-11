ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago, MN

Tornado Watch Issued for Area Counties

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTher National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Humboldt, and Palo Alto Counties in Iowa. It also is in effect...

kiow.com

Comments / 0

voiceofalexandria.com

Thunderstorms push across the state bringing flooding to the area

(Alexandria, MN)--The National Weather Services says that strong to severe storms are still possible through this evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and some isolated tornadoes are all possible this afternoon into tonight. Flash flooding will also be a concern across the state. Earlier today, (Thursday) storms brought thunder and lightning...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
fox9.com

Powerful storm destroys and damages homes, property in Alexandria

(FOX 9) - Mary Ann Schlosser has lived in Alexandria, Minnesota, for 46 years, and has never experienced anything like that she did on Thursday night. Around 7:30 p.m., tornado sirens began to go off. She didn’t have time to get to the basement before the storm was on her doorstep, knocking over a giant tree that tore apart her garage.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
mprnews.org

Tornado watch until midnight includes Twin Cities

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southern and Central Minnesota Western Wisconsin. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon from 525 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Twin Cities Struggle Through Second Night of Severe Weather; 2 Confirmed Dead

After being battered by torrential rains and strong winds the night before, the Twin Cities were spared a second round of intense thunderstorms Thursday evening. According to National Weather Service data from Holman Field airport downtown, a storm system that slammed across the western part of Minnesota mainly avoided the metro to the north, leaving St. Paul free of measurable precipitation as of 9 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carver, McLeod, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Carver; McLeod; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wright County in central Minnesota Northeastern McLeod County in central Minnesota Northwestern Carver County in east central Minnesota * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glencoe, or 11 miles southeast of Hutchinson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Glencoe around 1220 PM CDT. Silver Lake around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lester Prairie, Winsted and Mayer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARVER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meeker, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Meeker; Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Meeker County in central Minnesota Eastern Stearns County in central Minnesota * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1143 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Watkins, or 22 miles southwest of St. Cloud, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cold Spring and Richmond around 1155 AM CDT. Rockville around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Waite Park, St. Joseph, Collegeville, Avon and Holdingford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Ramsey, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Isanti; Kanabec; Pine; Ramsey; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO ISANTI KANABEC PINE RAMSEY WASHINGTON
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood. "These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have...
MINNESOTA STATE
96-5 The Fox

2 Rounds Of Severe Storms Possible Today In North Dakota

Looks like God is playing some bowling today. We have not one, but two rounds of severe weather possible today over much of North Dakota. This morning severe thunderstorms are possible mainly along or south of Interstate 94. The main threats will be up to half-dollar-size hail and wind gusts to 60 miles per hour. Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main threats will again be up to half-dollar-sized hail and wind gusts to 60 miles per hour.
MANDAN, ND
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Central Cass County in north central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota Crow Wing County in east central Minnesota * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meadowlands, to 7 miles northeast of Leader, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meadowlands around 325 PM CDT. Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Pine River around 335 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Canyon, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Cotton, Fifty Lakes, Emily and Outing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 07:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Scott The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Dakota County in east central Minnesota Scott County in east central Minnesota * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 712 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Prague, or 20 miles northwest of Northfield, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Prior Lake, Burnsville, Shakopee and Savage. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 07:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota Northeastern Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 755 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Island, or 7 miles northeast of Mantorville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pine Island around 805 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Concord, Highway 57 And 570th Street, Berne and Genoa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

Confirmed: One death in Sioux Falls from wind storm

The City of Sioux Falls reports there was one death related to Thursday’s wind storm. Details are pending notification of the family. Officials say they may be able to release more information at 10 a.m. when Mayor Paul TenHaken holds his news conference on the storm and its cleanup.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
WJON

More Hail in Central Minnesota on Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- It's been a rough week for car and homeowners as we continue to get pelted with hail. The National Weather Service has issued a number of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Special Weather Statements (for storms just below the threshold of being severe) on Thursday morning for several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.
LITTLE FALLS, MN

