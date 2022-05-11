ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Woman arrested after trying to pass off fake $100

nyspnews.com
 2 days ago

On May 10, 2022, New York state Police at Oneonta arrested Amanda-Lynn N. Pedlar, age 27 of Cooperstown, NY for...

www.nyspnews.com

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Unadilla Woman Arrested After Operating Vehicle Under Influence of Drugs

An Unadilla woman is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. The office says deputies responded to a one-car crash on County Highway 14 in Franklin and found 53-year-old Dorian Stewart behind the wheel. An investigation...
UNADILLA, NY
WKTV

Teen accused of damaging pickup truck windshield in Annsville

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – An 18-year-old is accused of damaging the windshield of a Ford pickup truck in the town of Annsville last month. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to Main Street on the afternoon of April 27 for a domestic incident, where it was alleged that Savannah M. Hunt, of Annsville, caused the damage to the vehicle.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Crime Stoppers: Rome Man Wanted by Police on Multiple Charges

The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a 30-year-old male wanted on multiple charges, including 2 counts of Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child, according to Rome Police. Between September of 2020 and October of 2021, Nash was allegedly involved in several domestic incidents...
ROME, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
Cooperstown, NY
Crime & Safety
Oneonta, NY
Crime & Safety
theharlemvalleynews.net

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges. The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Man Arrested for Burglary and Grand Larceny

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Steven C. Barrows of Sidney, following the investigation into a reported burglary complaint in the Town of Otsego where a vehicle had been stolen from the location. Barrows was then found to be driving the vehicle in the Town of Oneonta where...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Utica woman sentenced in teen's death after violating terms of plea deal

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica woman accused in the death of 17-year-old Jah’zeir Johnson in 2020 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. Charisma Hunt had initially taken a plea deal that would have carried a sentence of only five years in state prison, but the judge found that she violated her cooperation agreement.
UTICA, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Montour Falls man for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Without Owner Consent.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:01a.m., the State Police out of Horseheads responded to a Erie Materials, in the town of Horseheads, regarding a Dodge Grand Caravan being taken without permission. The Investigation revealed that John T. Connor, age 35, from Montour Falls, had taken the vehicle which troopers located at the Relax Inn, in the town of Montour Falls.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oneonta Man Arrested for Shoplifting and Having LSD

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 29-year-old Andrew J. Kreger of Oneonta, following Deputies response to a shoplifting complaint at the Hannaford Grocery Store on St Hwy 28 in the Town of Oneonta. Kreger was arrested after leaving the store with $848.35 worth of merchandise without...
ONEONTA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Clinton County man on several charges including Robbery 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, State Police received a report of an individual stealing a car from a location on State Route 3, in the town of Plattsburgh. After police responded to the scene, it was determined an unidentified male suspect threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WETM 18 News

Trooper injured in Jefferson County car crash

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A State Trooper was sent to Syracuse on Thursday morning following a two-vehicle car crash in Jefferson County. According to New York State Police, at 6:25 a.m. on May 12, State Trooper Alicia Gorka was driving a 2022 Ford Fusion on Route 342 when her vehicle was hit by a 2019 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

UPD: Man stabbed multiple times at Utica corner store

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Officers were called to St. Luke’s just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, after the victim took himself to the hospital. Police say he was stabbed four...
UTICA, NY
nyspnews.com

Woman from Buffalo was arrested for DWI

On May 9, 2022, at 11:45 pm, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Amanda L. Jonathan, 35 of Buffalo, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open container and improper right turn. On May 9, 2022, Troopers stopped Jonathan on Genesee Street in the town...
nyspnews.com

State Police on Long Island arrest a Queens man for felony gun possession

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 10:32 pm, a Trooper conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on the Northern State Parkway in the town of North Hempstead, Nassau County. Further investigation revealed the driver, Matthew Solivan, 20 of Queens, NY, was found to be in possession of an illegal...
QUEENS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Charged With Murder in Floral Avenue Fatal Shooting

A North Carolina man is charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Binghamton Tuesday morning. According to the City of Binghamton Police, Victor Texidor, 31, of Binghamton was shot Tuesday morning at 58 Floral Avenue. Police say the shooting was related to a domestic dispute. Texidor was taken to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
nyspnews.com

Brooklyn man arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. over three times the legal limit after crashing on the Thruway.

New Paltz, NY – On May 8, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on I-87 in the town of New Paltz. The investigation revealed a 2015 Toyota Rav4 drove approximately 20 feet off the roadway, into a wooded area. The uninjured driver, Tsering Wangyal, 43, of Brooklyn, NY was found to be intoxicated.
NEW PALTZ, NY
WKTV

Police arrest one of several suspects in Utica attack

UTICA, N.Y. – Police are working to identify several people accused of beating a man with baseball bats and sticks in Utica on Monday night. Police say the victim had visible contusions on his face and head after the attack and was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Gouverneur woman charged with Petit Larceny

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Gouverneur is facing charges after allegedly stealing from Kinney Drugs. According to the Gouverneur Police Department, 33-year-old Kimberly N. Wisner stole merchandise which included Splat Blue Hair Color and Loreal Colo Rista Hair Color from Kinney Drugs Store #1. As a result, Wisner was arrested at 10:11 a.m. on May 4 and charged with Petit Larceny.
GOUVERNEUR, NY

