Littering is still a huge problem on our roads, but are you still required to carry a trash bag in your car?. This came up on 97.3 KIRO FM a few weeks ago when I was highlighting the trash removal along 512 in Pierce County. The state had to close down the inside lane of the highway for several days to pick up all the trash. Workers collected more than 24,000 pounds of trash, just on that stretch of road from Puyallup to Portland Avenue.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO