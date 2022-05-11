ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police help former Polish president with flat tire on I-84

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut State Police Trooper was able to help the former president of Poland who had a flat tire on I-84 in Tolland on Wednesday.

State police posted on Facebook that troopers were called to I-84 for the report of a car with a flat tire. When troopers arrived on the scene, they were greeted by former Poland President Lech Walesa.

Walesa was visiting Connecticut to champion the cause of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland. He visited the New England Air Museum and Central Connecticut State University.

Former Polish president speaks at New England Air Museum

State police said Trooper Lipert, who is a native of Poland, “was grateful for the opportunity to help such an influential individual, and briefly speak to him about the history of Poland.”

Walesa served as President of Poland between 1990 and 1995.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH

WTNH

