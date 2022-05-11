RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Human Body

LIFE HACKS

HUMAN BODY HACKS

FATIGUED..

Especially after looking at a phone or computer screen?

Take your HAIR in your hands and massage and pull it a bit.. twirl it around and it will stimulate and wakeup your brain.

===

AFTERNOON BAGS UNDER THE EYES?

Take off your shoes and jump with your socks or bare feet about 20 times.

It will activate your lymphatic system and send blood flowing all over your face, reducing the BAGS under the EYES look .

===

IF YOU HAVE TO PEE REAL BAD,

SCRATCHING THE UNDERSIDE OF YOUR life Thigh will help reduce the urge to go while you’re

Waiting to get to your stop in your car, or out of a meeting .