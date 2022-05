MAY 14, 2022 — As students at UTSA, the spring class of 2022 lived an experience unlike any class before it. They endured an array of challenges brought on by a global pandemic but also took part in many of the greatest achievements in UTSA’s history—from a Tier One research recognition to a conference championship for Roadrunners Football. Their college journeys have been momentous, to say the least, and they will culminate during Commencement today at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO