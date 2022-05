Jack Harlow has announced an arena tour of North America in support of his second studio album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’. The tour, announced today (May 10), will start in Nashville at the city’s Municipal Auditorium. An ensuing 21 dates will follow across September and October, wrapping at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on October 16. Hip-hop duo City Girls – best known for their feature on Drake‘s 2018 single ‘In My Feelings’ – will support Harlow for most of the tour.

