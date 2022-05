EDITOR’S NOTE: The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is speaking with different organizations to, after a hiatus, create a new, manageable military banner program going forward. The new organization would not anticipate beginning a revised military banner program until at least 2023. No specific organization has committed at this time, but talks continue at the present time. Once the veterans banners are taken down after Veteran’s Day 2022, they will be provided back to the individual who purchased the banner.

