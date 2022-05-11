The Maine Share Live Video Featuring Taking Back Sunday Stars

(CEG) The Folded Flag Foundation has been announced as the beneficiary of Lee Brice's Memorial Day Celebration, a national radio special sponsored by O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar, Coca-Cola, and PickleJar and produced by Gator Michaels Consulting. Listeners across the country can tune in to their local radio stations throughout the holiday weekend and donate directly to The Folded Flag Foundation via PickleJar or by visiting giveforheroes.com. Folded Flag is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and 100% of contributions go directly toward educational scholarships and grants for the families of fallen soldiers.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO