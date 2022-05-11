ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

This Restaurant Has The Best Burritos In Denver

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPyA1_0fadP3Za00
Photo: Getty Images

If you're ever craving a delicious and packed burrito , Denver is full of restaurants ready to satisfy. Yelp lists the highest-rated restaurants serving burritos in the Mile High City. According to the website, this restaurant claimed the No. 1 spot:

La Taqueria La Familia !

This Highland restaurant has an impressive 4.5 stars with just under 400 reviews. One of their popular menu items is the smothered burrito, which is a huge portion topped with cheese and served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and green chile sauce.

Yelper Carlos P. described his experience here after ordering a smothered burrito:

"Their smothered burrito is hands down the best smothered burrito I've had in Denver. The lady and man working there are amazing people and humble as can be. Authentic vibes with lots of diverse guests. There are larger more fancy and expensive Mexican restaurants down the corner but food isn't nearly as good as this little gold gem. Definitely recommend if in the highland/Northside area."

You can find La Taqueria La Familia at 2642 W 32nd Ave. in Denver. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants serving up burritos in the Denver area:

  1. Taqueria La Familia (Highland)
  2. La Abeja (Uptown)
  3. El Gordo Taqueria
  4. Burrito Giant
  5. Carnitas California
  6. El Consome De Morelos
  7. The Burrito Company
  8. Illegal Pete’s Lodo
  9. Señor Burritos
  10. Las Margs

Need more recommendations? Click here to see Yelp 's full list.

Comments / 2

Related
Candies Eats

Denver Restaurant Review: Bao Brewhouse

Date night at Bao Brewhouse in Denver, Colorado! It's a hip, buzzy bi-level restaurant and bar serving regional Chinese fare in a funky bar & a themed dining room. Such a cute place and the decor is nothing like Denver has seen. We sat in the "tap room" where the vibes and service is just like in the market streets of China, or your favorite local brewery. Neons, graffiti murals, and a floating dragon are what you see as you are sitting in this lively setting.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Marzyck Fine Foods Is Opening a Westminster Store

More than 30 years ago, a young Pete Marzyck moved West to make a name for himself. This year—as his namesake local food market celebrates 20 years in Denver and prepares to open a third retail location—it seems he’s done exactly that. Marzyck Fine Foods has grown and evolved over the last two decades, but at its core, the grocery store has stayed true to Marzyck’s early vision of creating a friendly neighborhood market with products from around the world. “I want people to come into our store and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool, I haven’t seen this since I was traveling in Italy,’ or, ‘I never see this anymore, I wonder where they got that,” says Marzyck, who co-owns the business with his wife, Barbara Macfarlane, and his brother, Paul.
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

Casey Jones – TMNT Themed Pizza Bar Opens in Denver This Week

Cowabunga dude! A new pizza bar in Denver will open this Friday. This won't be your average pizza bar as it is a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed pizza bar. According to Westword, Casey Jones Pizza Party will be located at 24 Broadway. The location for Casey Jones Pizza Party is the old location of the Chicago-style deep-dish pizza chain, Giordano's, which was only open for three short months.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
9News

9Things to Do this weekend

Farmers market season kicks off this weekend in Denver and a popular food truck is back in Northglenn for the first time since 2019. Plus the Colfax Marathon is back.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Viral Foods and Where To Find Them In Denver – Hot Chicken Sandwiches

There’s only one dish that combines savory heat with fried chicken. The notorious hot chicken sandwich has captured the heart of countless spice lovers with a 76-year history originating in Tennessee. According to Mashed.com, the first-ever southern classic is credited to Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville. The famously spicy sandwich is usually seen atop a slice of bread with briny sliced pickles and dressed in sauce ranging from mild and medium to hot.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Love Ice Cream? This Hidden Colorado Ice Cream Shop Looks Bomb

If you love Ice Cream then you absolutely must try this hidden Colorado gem ice cream spot right away. Popular Colorado Ice Cream Shop Ready To Keep Things Cool This Summer. The toughest part of this lifestyle change I'm going through is learning how to live with much less of the delicious sweets I've grown to love over the years. We all have a sweet tooth, right? When summer rolls around it's always nice to be able to grab the kids or your boo and head to the ice cream shop to grab some dessert, and this hidden Colorado ice cream shop is something I think we've all been missing!
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Burrito#Green Chile#Food Drink#Highland Northside#Instagram A#La Taqueria La Familia
Axios Denver

5 things to do in Denver this weekend

🏃‍♀️ The 16th annual Denver Colfax Marathon returns this weekend, featuring seven races — including a full marathon — across the city this Saturday and Sunday. 🍹 On Saturday, Blake Street Tavern will host the Spring Tequila Tasting Festival, offering dozens of tequila and agave varieties to sample. Tickets start at $60.🎢 Head to Lakeside Amusement Park on Saturday, when it opens its doors for the summer season. 🥕 Shop locally at a number of farmers' markets that kick off this weekend, including at City Park, University Hills Plaza and on 6th Avenue. 😋 Grab a bite in Northglenn at the 5th annual Food Truck Carnival, which includes more than 20 trucks, a bar and various amusement rides.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Everything You Need to Know About Denver-Area Farmers’ Markets in 2022

There’s a lot to love about summer: mountain hikes, patio happy hours, and—of course—perusing local goods at farmers’ markets. Luckily for us, Colorado is a hub for fresh produce and local, artisan-made products. Many markets have already opened throughout the spring, and more markets are popping up in the weeks ahead.
DENVER, CO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Aurora, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Tofu House is the perfect place to stop in and get delicious tofu soup that can be filled with a variety of different proteins like seafood, beef, vegetables, etc. Everything has amazing taste, texture, and quality. They also serve lots of other Korean soups and stews to try. The classic place is consistent with taste and serving size, making sure you receive what you pay for.
AURORA, CO
1440 WROK

One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Denver

Grocery Store Planned In Denver Food Desert

(CBS4) — After decades of being in a food desert, one Denver neighborhood is finally getting a full grocery store. Noir Market is expected to open this summer, creating new business opportunities and food access within Elyria Swansea. (credit: CBS) Shabasa Sayers grew up in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood. There wasn’t a full grocery nearby when he was a kid, and there still is not decades later. Sayers is now a chef with his own catering business. He’s working with his daughter, Anjanet, to feed area families through their creation — Noir Market. (credit: CBS) “There’s a few mom and pop stores, but they can’t...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Get Ready To Enjoy Fresh Produce And Local Artisans At Farmers Markets Up And Down Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – Mid-May in Colorado brings lots of flowers and farmers markets. This is the time of year when you can start supporting local farmers and businesses while treating yourself to fresh produce, tasty treats and even unexpected treasures. Here’s just a few of the farmers markets now open around the Denver metro area and northern Colorado: Aurora Rebel Marketplace Del Mar Park 312 Del Circle This is a real home-grown market that started in a backyard in Montbello in 2015 where a father worked with five neighborhood kids to garden. As they grew, they decided to fill the need for a neighborhood farmers market and...
DENVER, CO
villagerpublishing.com

La Loma Mexican Restaurant is coming to Belleview Promenade

La Loma–A Mexican Kitchen is coming to the location that formerly housed Il Fornaio at 8000 E. Belleview Avenue in the Belleview Promenade shopping center in Greenwood Village. La Loma is owned by William Brinkerhoff and presently has locations in Denver and Castle Rock. Brinkerhoff told The Villager that what makes La Loma special is its unique recipes and all-fresh preparation, as well as highly trained staff that is strongly focused on customer service.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

This Colorado bar features two putt-putt courses

Mini-golf meets a night out on the town at Urban Putt, a unique facet of the Denver nightlife scene. Neon and blacklight decor surrounds patrons as they eat, drink, and put their skills to the test on the putting green. Two mini-golf courses can be found on-site, costing adults $8...
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy