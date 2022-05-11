ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third 'South Park' special premieres June 1 on Paramount+

By Fred Topel
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 11 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the next South Park special on Wednesday. South Park: The Streaming Wars premieres June 1.

The special will focus on Cartman and his mother, according to the announcement. "Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park's very existence," the synopsis reads.

The 15-second announcement teaser simply shows Cartman throwing a tantrum while sitting in a chair in an unfamiliar location next to his mother. Cartman's mother famously spoils him, causing him to be the entitled brat fans know and love.

When South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a deal with ViacomCBS to renew the Comedy Central series through Season 30, it included two additional South Park projects per year for the streaming service. Initially announced as 14 South Park movies through 2027, 2021 saw Paramount+ premiere two one-hour specials.

South Park: POST COVID depicted the boys as middle-aged men in a future in which the pandemic continues to rage on. In POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, the middle aged boys travel back in time to when they were children to prevent the pandemic.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

