BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What may have started as a prescription for many, is a growing problem across the country. Every day, people buy what they think is heroin and get something 25 to 50 times stronger. They’re rapidly dying from drug overdoses. The U.S. set a record for drug overdose deaths with more than 107,000 fatalities last year, according to new data released by the CDC. That’s a 15% increase from 2020 and a nearly 50% increase from 2019. The data reveals that about two-thirds of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO