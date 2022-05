Bismarck, ND (KEYZ) An insect-transmitted disease has significantly impacted the white tail population in western North Dakota, leading to fewer available hunting licenses. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease reduced white-tailed deer numbers along the Missouri River and parts of some western hunting units dramatically in 2021. As a result, the state Game and Fish Department is making 64,200 licenses available, down 8,000 from last year.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO