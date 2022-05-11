ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory MP claims people using food banks 'can't cook' and 'cannot budget'

By Ellie Abraham
 3 days ago

Conservative MPs seem to have a knack for showing just how out of touch with the British people they are.

From Prime Minister Boris Johnson not knowing who veteran broadcaster Lorraine Kelly is, to another Tory MP saying people should drown the sorrows of 2020 with £170 bottles of champagne , they appear to have no clue about ordinary Britons.

But, amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, one has taken things to even greater depths after suggesting people only use food banks because they can’t cook.

Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield made the shocking remarks during the second day of debate on the Queen’s Speech in the Commons.

Anderson claimed: “I think you’ll see first hand that there’s not this massive use for food banks in this country.

“We’ve got generation after generation who cannot cook properly, they can’t cook a meal from scratch, they cannot budget.”

His comments sparked fury from opposition MPs in the House who spoke after his remarks were made.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry said: “All of us have food banks in our constituencies, we don’t really need to visit his because we’re perfectly well aware of the requirement for them.

“The requirement for them is not because they don’t know how to cook, it’s because we have poverty in this country at a scale that should shame his government.”

His shocking remarks were posted on Twitter by Adam Bienkov, the political editor and correspondent for Byline Times.

“Tory MPs really showing how compassionate and in touch they are with the financial struggles of millions of British families…,” one person replied.

Another said: “Lee Anderson doesn't realise that you need to be able to afford something to cook. Arrogant b****rd.”

Someone else retorted: “There isn't a massive need for Conservative MP Lee Anderson, it's just that people cannot vote properly.”

Anderson probably won’t be living down those comments any time soon.

