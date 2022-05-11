Dallas Mayor Says He Wants A Second NFL Team

Photo: Getty Images

Love 'em or hate 'em, the Dallas Cowboys are a valuable NFL franchise . But what if there were another NFL team in the city?

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson weighed in on a question asked by NFL on CBS: "If the NFL announced a new expansion team, what city do you think most deserves it?"

"The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY," Johnson said in a tweet .

He went on to say, "We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas. It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn’t want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl…in the City of Dallas?😎. So which AFC team do you want to see move to Southern Dallas? @chargers or @Jaguars 🫣."

People in the replies were clearly confused at the mayor's stance, mainly because the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones are so prevalent in the area. Johnson replied:

So far the main reason I hear for why this can’t happen is because of Jerry Jones. Well, first, let’s not put words in Mr. Jones’s mouth. Second, I work for the residents of Dallas, not Jerry Jones. Third, other NFL team owners also do not work for Jerry Jones, but themselves. So, if a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, the City of Dallas, and possibly the Cowboys, it’s a no brainer. But here’s the rub: if it benefits all of the stakeholders I just mentioned except Jerry Jones, does that mean a deal couldn’t/shouldn’t happen? I’m not so sure…and it’s my job as mayor to ask these types of questions when my city and its residents stands to benefit. I’m both a sports fan and a lover of Dallas. If LA and NY can both support a NFC and an AFC team, then Dallas, the capital of football, surely can!