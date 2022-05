ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The Elizabethtown-Hardin County Industrial Foundation (EHCIF) has named Matt Hess as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Hess, an attorney with the Elizabethtown-based law firm Bell, Hess, and Van Zant, PLLC, has served on the Foundation Board for over a decade and most recently served as Vice Chairman. Outside of his work with EHCIF, Hess also serves as a board member with the Central Kentucky Community Foundation and has served as president of the Hardin County A.M. Rotary Club.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO